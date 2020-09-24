ONCOtracker And The Binding Site Announce a Global Diagnostic License And Collaboration On Solubilized B-cell Maturation Antigen (sBCMA), A Novel Blood-based Biomarker

sBCMA was first discovered in 2011 by Dr. James Berenson and colleagues at The Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research (IMBCR). Dr. Berenson's scientific and clinical research focuses on myeloma and has demonstrated that sBCMA is found at low levels in the serum of normal patients and is elevated among patients with MM and CLL in studies involving several thousand patients. Changes in sBCMA levels have also been found to occur rapidly and correlate with patients' clinical status in response to treatment (Ghermezi et al. Haematologica 2017; Jew et al. Brit J Haematol 2020).

Under terms of the agreement, The Binding Site Group obtains a global exclusive license to develop and commercialize a sBCMA test for multiple myeloma, CLL and additional conditions. ONCOtracker which holds patented technology regarding the testing of this biomarker for multiple myeloma patients will continue to support The Binding Site's sBCMA research and medical affairs efforts.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Binding Site Group, the leader in myeloma diagnostics and manufacturer of Freelite®, the diagnostic standard of care in multiple myeloma. They are the perfect collaborator to further develop and commercialize the sBCMA biomarker test and an ideal match for ONCOtracker," said James Berenson, MD, Founder and President of ONCOtracker.

"Binding Site has a history of collaborating with exceptional scientists and developing the utility of new markers and technologies to aid in monoclonal gammopathy patient management. With the introduction of the Freelite assay, more recently with our Mass Spectrometry collaboration and now as we seek to understand the developing role of serum BCMA measurements, we have always sought to collaborate with innovative and passionate scientists. Therefore we are delighted to announce this collaboration and excited to work with Dr. Berenson and the OncoTracker team as we add another tool to the monoclonal gammopathy patient management armamentarium," said Dr. Stephen Harding, Chief Scientific Officer of The Binding Site Group.

About ONCOtracker

ONCOtracker, Inc is a West Hollywood-based oncology company pursuing intellectual property for innovative treatments leading to dramatically improved outcomes. It is a leading incubator for cancer treatment innovations with a focus on the diagnosis and treatment of multiple myeloma, other B-cell malignancies and related disorders. It has exclusive rights to the serum B-Cell maturation antigen (sBCMA) blood test, which is being developed to monitor changes in tumor burden and predict therapeutic outcomes of multiple myeloma patients. sBCMA is being investigated for clinical application in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, B-cell lymphoma and select solid tumor malignancies. ONCOtracker has intellectual property related to novel treatment approaches for multiple myeloma, which are being pursued in ongoing clinical trials.

About The Binding Site Group Ltd.

Founded in 1986 by a group of former researchers based at the University of Birmingham, The Binding Site (www.bindingsite.com) is today recognised as a market leader in the development of products for the investigation of a range of disorders involving immunodeficiency. Its product range covers immunoglobins, subclasses, vaccine response and complement.

The Company is built on the success of its people which includes some of the best R&D staff helping to shape the future of diagnostics; it recognises the value of its employees and looks to provide development and support opportunities to maximise the potential of its 1,100 staff (over 750 are based at its flagship headquarters in Birmingham UK). Over the last five years TBS has grown 100% and recruited and trained over 40 apprentices. In 2019 The Binding Site generated over £150m in revenue enabling it to further invest in people and new products. The Binding Site has a direct presence in over 25 countries and product sales through business partners in more than 100 countries.

Accreditations include ISO13485:2016, ISO9001:2015, MDSAP Certificate 689555 as well as 4 Queens Awards for Export, Growth and Innovation.

About the Institute for Myeloma and Bone Cancer Research

Founded by Dr. James R. Berenson in 2003, IMBCR is a West Hollywood-based independent non-profit cancer research institute dedicated to discovering and developing more effective treatments, and ultimately a cure for myeloma and bone cancer. IMBCR's innovative research provides cancer patients with greater longevity and an improved quality of life. IMBCR's multiple myeloma-related research is far-reaching and benefits all cancers where bone metastasis is a threat, particularly breast cancer, lung cancer, and prostate cancer as well as other types of bone marrow and blood cancer such as lymphoma and leukemia. Because of expanded drug therapy options and treatment combinations, IMBCR provides patients with an opportunity to enhance their chances of surviving cancer and conquer one of the hardest challenges of their lives.

