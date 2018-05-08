OnCourse Learning and Health & Safety Institute Form Education Partnership

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An education partnership announced today between OnCourse Learning and the Health & Safety Institute will make additional continuing education and training content available for learners in multiple professions.

Healthcare, real estate and financial services professionals served by OnCourse Learning now can take advantage of basic and advanced HSI courses and workplace safety programs. HSI's emergency responder audience will benefit from OnCourse Learning's EMS training.

"This is a partnership that can enhance public safety and assist lifelong learners in the pursuit of knowledge and new skills," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of OnCourse Learning. "Teaming up with HSI opens new doors of educational opportunity to the professionals we serve every day. In turn, we can share our world-class training content with HSI's audience."

HSI, a national leader in emergency care and workplace training safety and compliance, serves individuals, businesses and trainers in an effort to make both workplaces and communities safer.

Educational benefits

HSI's emergency responder students will benefit from live certification courses offered by Distance CME by OnCourse Learning, a top trainer of EMS personnel that educates professionals who work in settings around the globe.

OnCourse Learning's healthcare, real estate and financial services learners will gain knowledge from high-quality online HSI courses and workplace safety programs in the following course subjects:

Working together

The new training available from OnCourse Learning and HSI will ensure a better educated workforce and a safer environment for patients in various healthcare settings and professionals.

"Our complementary visions of delivering learning experiences that achieve better outcomes and making the workplace and community safer create a natural fit," said Chad Birckelbaw, CEO of HSI. "We look forward to introducing new solutions that will add value and expand our capabilities for customers of both organizations going forward. The HSI team is very excited about our partnership with OnCourse Learning."

About OnCourse Learning



OnCourse Learning delivers licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions throughout the nation's leading industries including financial services, healthcare and real estate. Through trusted industry expertise, compliance management and technology solutions, OnCourse Learning focuses on advancing the e-learning environment for individuals and businesses to help to build new careers, empower employees through knowledge and identify efficiencies in corporate training management. OnCourse Learning offers a full suite of educational products including state and federally approved prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep tools, publications, e-books, events and a sophisticated and customizable learning management system and course-authoring tool. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

About HSI



The Health & Safety Institute (HSI) is a family of well-known and respected brands in the Environmental Health and Safety (EH&S) space. Its brands span the broad range of needs in EH&S — from emergency care training; to workplace safety training, tracking and reporting; to the management of chemical inventories through software tools and services. HSI is majority owned by The Riverside Company, an operationally oriented global private equity firm founded in 1988. For more information, visit www.hsi.com.

