OnCourse Learning announces new mortgage Video CE Courses

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCourse Learning announced today the availability of new Video Continuing Education (CE) courses. These NMLS approved mortgage courses provide an engaging learning experience for mortgage loan originators helping them to better retain the mortgage topics covered. Courses include animation, case studies, knowledge checks and are presented by the most trusted experts in their field. Students not only satisfy their NMLS requirements, they will have a better understanding of course content they enjoyed learning.

NMLS Approved Mortgage CE Video Courses

The two new NMLS approved 2019 Mortgage CE video courses include both the 8 Hour SAFE Comprehensive and 7 Hour SAFE Core: Understanding Origination Regulations. Students examine provisions of the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure Rule, including a look at the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure, as well as several laws that reinforce ethical obligations of mortgage licensees like Regulation N and the Bank Secrecy Act. Students will also review rules for the origination of FHA and VA loans.

"For over 40 years, OnCourse Learning has been providing the highest quality mortgage pre-licensing, exam prep and continuing education training available in the market," said OnCourse Learning President and CEO, Brett Shively. "As a recognized industry leader, we are pleased to expand our comprehensive training solutions to include new, engaging video CE courses to our clients."

For more information about these new Video CE courses, please visit. http://b.oncourselearning.com/videoce.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning empowers financial institutions to grow people with comprehensive enterprise compliance, risk management and professional development education.

Our consultative partnership approach, flexible, purpose-built learning management platform, and over 600 effective and engaging courses help ensure career success while minimizing and mitigating compliance risk.

For the past 40 years OnCourse Learning has worked with over 10,000 financial services institutions and partners and helped over 300,000 mortgage and insurance professionals begin and advance their careers. OnCourse Learning takes eLearning to the next level with personalized learning experiences and by delivering engaging educational content. Our learning, subject matter and compliance experts monitor regulatory changes and update courses to deliver compliance and professional development education that sticks. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

