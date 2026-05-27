OnCourse Learning Expands AI Innovation Across Mortgage Education

New AI-powered innovations support mortgage professionals across the full learning journey — from course selection and exam preparation to long-term career growth

ST. LOUIS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCourse Learning, a leading provider of mortgage education and training, today announced the launch of several new AI-driven learning solutions designed to help mortgage professionals learn more efficiently, prepare for licensing exams with greater confidence, and build future-ready career skills.

The new initiatives include Rubi™, an AI-powered learning assistant designed to support students throughout their education journey. Rubi™ is powered by and grounded in OnCourse Learning's proprietary expert mortgage content, regulatory knowledge, and decades of industry education expertise — not generic public AI models alone.

Rubi™ powers both the company's intelligent Purchase Advisor, which helps prospective students navigate course selection and enrollment, and the AI study partner integrated into Prep xL exam prep.

OnCourse Learning also recently launched an industry-leading AI for MLOs Certificate program, designed to help mortgage professionals responsibly apply artificial intelligence in their day-to-day business.

Together, these innovations reflect OnCourse Learning's investment in AI-enabled education and its commitment to helping mortgage professionals adapt, build confidence, and grow throughout every stage of their careers.

"As AI continues to reshape the mortgage and financial services industries, professionals need practical tools and training that help them adapt and stay competitive," said Ed Clark, President of OnCourse Learning. "These new solutions combine AI-powered learning technology with OnCourse Learning's trusted mortgage education expertise to simplify the learning experience, improve exam readiness, and help mortgage professionals build skills for long-term success."

AI-Powered Study Partner Enhances MLO SAFE Exam Preparation

OnCourse Learning's AI-powered study partner is now integrated into Prep xL, the company's leading exam prep tool. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, Rubi™ is purpose-built for the mortgage industry, combining AI-powered learning technology with expert-developed mortgage education. The study partner is designed to help students prepare more efficiently by delivering personalized guidance, clarifying complex mortgage concepts, and adapting support based on individual learning needs throughout the exam preparation process.

Intelligent Purchase Advisor Simplifies Course Selection

The company's AI-powered Purchase Advisor helps prospective students navigate the course selection and purchasing process with greater ease and confidence while streamlining the enrollment experience. Available directly on OnCourse Learning's website, the tool provides personalized guidance based on licensing goals, state requirements, and education needs to help learners identify the right training solutions faster.

New AI for MLOs Certificate Supports Career Growth

In addition to supporting licensing success, OnCourse Learning recently launched its AI for MLOs Certificate Program to help mortgage professionals understand and responsibly apply artificial intelligence throughout their business operations and customer interactions. The certificate program provides practical, mortgage-specific education focused on improving productivity, enhancing marketing and communication strategies, streamlining workflows, and helping MLOs stay competitive in an increasingly AI-driven industry.

OnCourse Learning has trained more than 300,000 mortgage professionals nationwide and continues to expand its technology-enabled education offerings to meet the evolving needs of today's mortgage workforce.

To learn more about OnCourse Learning's mortgage education and AI-powered learning solutions, visit OnCourse Learning Mortgage.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning by Colibri is a leading provider of professional education and training solutions for mortgage, insurance, securities, financial services, and other regulated industries. Through flexible online learning, expert instruction, and innovative technology, OnCourse Learning helps professionals achieve licensing, compliance, and career success goals nationwide.

Colibri Group is building the future of professional education by empowering professionals to achieve more, adapt, and thrive in their careers. In the age of AI, Colibri helps more than 3 million professionals annually across essential industries, including financial services, accounting, real estate, and healthcare, build the knowledge and skills needed to adjust to change and advance their careers. Visit www.colibrigroup.com for more information.

Contact:

Jackie Hartwig

VP of Marketing at OnCourse Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE OnCourse Learning