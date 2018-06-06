OnCourse Learning Nutrition Expert Selected as National Spokesperson

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCourse Learning Editor of Food, Nutrition and Dietetics Julie Stefanski, MEd, RDN, CSSD, LDN, CDE, has been selected to a three-year term as a volunteer national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Academy spokespeople such as Stefanski are leading experts on all things nutrition for the public and the media. The Academy, which is the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, maintains a group of 30 national spokespeople. Stefanski is one of three new spokespeople who were appointed June 1.

Julie Stefanski

"Julie's expertise in the nutrition field is extraordinary," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of OnCourse Learning. "She helps our learners easily understand complex terminology and concepts in our continuing education courses. We're immensely proud that Julie has been chosen for this honor."

Sharing nutrition knowledge

Stefanski will continue to oversee the creation and maintenance of OnCourse Learning's continuing education course library on nutrition topics for dietitians and healthcare professionals.

A certified diabetes instructor since 2003, she holds a bachelor's degree in nutrition sciences from Messiah College and a master's degree in adult education from Pennsylvania State University with a focus on distance education.

"The Academy is the most prestigious organization in the world for nutrition professionals," Stefanski said. "I'm eager to share my knowledge with the public and media to spread good nutrition habits."

Stefanski will serve as an expert source on the following topics:

Autism/developmental disorders

Children's nutrition

Gastrointestinal nutrition

Gluten intolerance

Sports nutrition and fitness

During her time with OnCourse Learning, Stefanski has been interviewed by media outlets such as NBC News and Shape magazine about nutrition topics. She also has a special interest in low carb and ketogenic diets for glucose control and seizure disorders.

