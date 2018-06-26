OnCourse Learning Partners with Inspired eLearning to Expand Security Awareness

BROOKFIELD, Wis., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCourse Learning Financial Services today announced a partnership with Inspired eLearning, an award-winning security awareness training solution company.

Financial institutions, including banks, credit unions and mortgage companies, now can benefit from OnCourse Learning's expanded catalog of online regulatory compliance courses and cybersecurity training offerings.

Jeff Kelly, vice president of Governance, Risk and Compliance at OnCourse Learning.

"The addition of comprehensive information and cybersecurity training solutions to OnCourse Learning's robust compliance library demonstrates our commitment to providing the most complete training on critical topics affecting our financial services training partners," said Jeff Kelly, vice president of Governance, Risk and Compliance at OnCourse Learning.

"In today's cyber-risk environment, financial services companies rely heavily on educated employees to recognize cyberthreats and defend their financial institutions from security risks," Kelly said. "OnCourse Learning now offers a full suite of must-have cybersecurity training."

Cybersecurity training options

Critical security topics now available through OnCourse Learning include:

Security Awareness Essentials

Phishing

Social Engineering

Email Security

Incident Reporting

Privacy

GDPR (General Data Protection Requirement) for U.S. & EU

Inspired eLearning cybersecurity course content is created by instructional design professionals to ensure effective engagement and learning, and is reviewed and maintained by certified cybersecurity and compliance experts.

This due diligence ensures courses keep pace with the most relevant risks and reflect the current cyberthreat landscape to ensure the compliance of banking and credit union professionals.

"We're looking forward to working with OnCourse Learning Financial Services to help corporations and employees reduce their exposure to cybercrime and ensure corporate compliance," said Israel Varela, vice president of sales at Inspired eLearning. "As a team, our goal is to educate employees on the ways to recognize and respond to threats."

Learn how to protect your business by offering employees these cybersecurity courses now available through OnCourse Learning Financial Services.

OnCourse Learning Financial Services is a leading provider of governance, risk and compliance training for the bank, mortgage, credit union, gaming and nonbank financial services industries. It offers a comprehensive course catalog complemented by its sophisticated learning management system. To learn more, please contact 866-512-9888, visit OnCourseLearning.com/Financial-Services or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning delivers licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions throughout the nation's leading industries including financial services, healthcare and real estate. Through trusted industry expertise, compliance management and technology solutions, OnCourse Learning focuses on advancing the e-learning environment for individuals and businesses to help to build new careers, empower employees through knowledge and identify efficiencies in corporate training management. OnCourse Learning offers a full suite of educational products including state and federally approved prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep tools, publications, e-books, events and a sophisticated and customizable learning management system and course-authoring tool. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

About Inspired eLearning

Named a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader in Security Awareness CBT for the fourth year in row and an Inc. 5000 company for the fifth year in a row, Inspired eLearning is dedicated to delivering the highest quality enterprise educational products. Those products transform corporate culture, nurture and enhance workforce skills and deliver maximum ROI for the corporate education budget.

