OnCourse Learning Real Estate Education Manager to Address REEA Conference

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Richard Gallegos, DREI, CDEI, education manager for OnCourse Learning Real Estate, is scheduled to speak about the use of expansive thinking to introduce new information to students at the 2018 REEA Conference next month in San Diego.

The annual event draws an audience of real estate professionals from around the country to share best practices, learn current and future trends and discover how to apply the new knowledge.

Richard Gallegos

Expansive thinking presentation

Gallegos is presenting "Expansive Thinking: How Does It Work? What Can It Do?" at 1:45 p.m. June 23 during the REEA Conference at the Wyndham San Diego Bayside. He has used this concept in teaching real estate courses in live class settings.

"Attendees will be able to recognize how to apply expansive thinking to draw a correlation between the common elements related to real estate and new concepts in new and creative ways," Gallegos said. "Learning this new tangible skill set will broaden the attendees' existing knowledge base and enable more effective collaboration with peers, students and clientele."

During his presentation, Gallegos will cover:

How expansive thinking works

How educators can use this teaching method to introduce new material

Use of team building and questions in teaching new concepts

Understanding the difference between knowledge and wisdom

OnCourse Learning Real Estate is a trusted source of training, licensing and continuing education. It has helped more than 650,000 real estate, appraisal and home inspection professionals begin and advance their careers through a blend of e-learning, instructor-led courses and textbooks. To learn more, please contact 800-532-7649, visit OnCourse Learning Real Estate or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

For media inquiries, contact:

Deborah Filipek, Media Relations Manager

847-908-8017

195695@email4pr.com

About OnCourse Learning

OnCourse Learning delivers licensure, regulatory and compliance education solutions throughout the nation's leading industries including financial services, healthcare and real estate. Through trusted industry expertise, compliance management and technology solutions, OnCourse Learning focuses on advancing the e-learning environment for individuals and businesses to help to build new careers, empower employees through knowledge and identify efficiencies in corporate training management. OnCourse Learning offers a full suite of educational products including state and federally approved prelicensing and continuing education programs, accredited course content, exam prep tools, publications, e-books, events and a sophisticated and customizable learning management system and course-authoring tool. To learn more, visit OnCourseLearning.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncourse-learning-real-estate-education-manager-to-address-reea-conference-300652451.html

SOURCE OnCourse Learning

Related Links

http://www.OnCourseLearning.com

