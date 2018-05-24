OnCourse Learning Wins 2018 Lotus Award for Workplace Culture

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnCourse Learning has been named a winner of a 2018 Lotus Award for Workplace Culture, which recognizes companies across the globe for positively nurturing employee engagement.

"OnCourse Learning has always focused on a people-first approach," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of OnCourse Learning. "We value the contributions each employee makes on a daily basis, and we celebrate their unique skills and backgrounds. We are strengthened by the diversity of our team members."

2018 Lotus Award for Workplace Culture

OnCourse Learning was rewarded for multiple engagement efforts, including its Employee of the Month program, which grew in 2017 from a pilot program in one office location to a companywide award. The Lotus judges also commended OnCourse Learning's Service Excellence Award program, which honors employees for providing "delightful customer service."

The company's Humans of OnCourse Learning campaign, which highlights employees and their unique stories, also earned praise from judges.

Since its launch in late 2016, the campaign has profiled more than 125 employees, including a pilot, barbecue competitor, race car driver, teapot collector, comedic actor, speech and debate judge, cartoonist, snowmobiler and college football blogger.

In this campaign, profiles celebrate employees' unique interests and are aired on TV monitors at office locations throughout the company for colleagues and visitors to see.

"It's great to see so many organizations constantly striving to improve," said James Murphy, founder of the Lotus Awards, which honors companies for both culture and sustainability. "Hopefully, the Lotus Awards provides a platform to inspire other organizations."

Previous Lotus Award winners have included Marriott, Kohler and DHL. The 2018 contest drew nearly 300 entries, according to Murphy.

