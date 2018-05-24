Oncternal Announces Clinical Supply Arrangement to Evaluate the Combination of Cirmtuzumab and Ibrutinib in B-cell Malignancies

"What we're looking to achieve in the treatment of B-cell malignancies is the production of deeper responses in patients — an outcome that is elusive with current standard of care therapies, despite their effectiveness," said James Breitmeyer, M.D., Ph.D., Oncternal's President and CEO. "We believe the complementary mechanisms of action of cirmtuzumab and ibrutinib could deliver this type of response and bring a new, urgently-needed treatment option to this patient population. We are very pleased that Pharmacyclics' support demonstrates a shared vision to improve the lives of patients with cancer."

Oncternal's CIRLL study ( C irmtuzumab and I brutinib targeting R OR1 for L ymphoma and L eukemia) is now underway, enrolling approximately 117 patients with MCL and CLL/SLL who have not received previous BTK inhibitor therapy. CIRLL is a randomized, open label, dose-finding study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cirmtuzumab when given in combination with ibrutinib. The objective is to demonstrate that even more patients treated with the combination of cirmtuzumab plus ibrutinib will achieve complete response, compared to treatment with ibrutinib alone.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pharmacyclics has committed to supplying ibrutinib to Oncternal during the Phase 1b/2 trial. Oncternal is responsible for conducting the clinical trial.

The CIRLL study is being conducted in collaboration with researchers at the University of California San Diego (UC San Diego) School of Medicine and the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM). In addition to UC San Diego, CIRLL study sites include MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston as well as Columbia University Medical Center and Northwell Health in New York. Study details can be found on https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ under the study ID number NCT03420183.

About Cirmtuzumab

Cirmtuzumab is a first-in-class humanized monoclonal antibody that binds with high affinity to a biologically important epitope on ROR1 (Receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1). ROR1 is a type 1 transmembrane protein expressed on the plasma membrane with an extracellular domain that is essential for ligand binding and signal transduction. Cirmtuzumab binds to many different types of cancer cells, but does not recognize normal human tissues. Tumor cells that express ROR1 have stem-cell like features that are associated with the dedifferentiated oncogenic state. When expressed by hematologic malignancies such as mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL), ROR1 acts as a receptor for the tumor growth factor Wnt5a. When cirmtuzumab binds to ROR1, it blocks Wnt5a activation and inhibits tumor-cell proliferation, migration and survival.

About Ibrutinib

IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) is a first-in-class, oral, once-daily therapy that mainly works by blocking a protein called Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK). BTK is a key signaling molecule in the B-cell receptor signaling complex that plays an important role in the survival and spread of malignant B cells as well as other serious, debilitating conditions.i IMBRUVICA blocks signals that tell malignant B cells to multiply and spread uncontrollably.

More information on IMBRUVICA, including its approved indications can be found on www.imbruvica.com.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class and novel therapies for both rare and common cancers by focusing on targets that are differentially expressed by cancer cells. The company is leveraging its scientific and development expertise, as well as academic collaborations, to rapidly advance its two pipeline products, cirmtuzumab, an anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody, and TK216, a small molecule that inhibits the biological activity of ets-family transcription factor oncoproteins. In a collaboration with UC San Diego, Oncternal is developing a chimeric antigen receptor expressing T cell (CAR-T) targeting ROR1.

INVESTOR CONTACT

James Breitmeyer

Oncternal Therapeutics

T: 858-434-1113

E: jbreitmeyer@oncternal.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Conlon

First Light Communications

T: 207-233-2430

E: kelly@firstlight-comms.com

i Genetics Home Reference. Isolated growth hormone deficiency. http://ghr.nlm.nih.gov/condition/isolated-growth-hormone-deficiency. Accessed December 2017.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncternal-announces-clinical-supply-arrangement-to-evaluate-the-combination-of-cirmtuzumab-and-ibrutinib-in-b-cell-malignancies-300654123.html

SOURCE Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oncternal.com

