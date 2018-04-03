Oncternal Therapeutics Further Strengthens Leadership with Additions to Board of Directors

"Bill and Charles are experienced leaders in the industry and will be important additions to Oncternal's board of directors. We will greatly benefit from their experience and guidance as we advance our business and clinical strategies," said Scott Glenn, Chairman of Oncternal's Board of Directors. "As Oncternal and its pipeline mature toward later stage trials, Bill's in-depth experience in corporate finance, business operations and strategic planning, and Charles' clinical and scientific acumen across multiple disease areas from preclinical through to commercial-stage drugs, will help position us for success in our pursuit to bring new and better therapies to patients with cancer and significant unmet medical needs."

During his career, Mr. LaRue has served in leadership roles including Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with numerous publicly-traded biopharmaceutical companies, and brings significant financial expertise to Oncternal's board and audit committee. Most recently he served as CFO, Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Cadence Pharmaceuticals, Inc. until its acquisition by Mallinckrodt plc, and previously served as the Assistant Secretary at Cadence. Before joining Cadence, Mr. LaRue was the Senior Vice President and CFO of Micromet, Inc. (formerly CancerVax Corporation). Prior to Micromet, he was Executive Vice President and CFO of eHelp Corporation, a provider of user assistance software. Mr. LaRue currently serves on the board of directors of Conatus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals. Mr. LaRue received a B.S. in business administration and an M.B.A. from the University of Southern California.

Dr. Theuer is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of TRACON Pharmaceuticals where he is also a member of the board of directors. Over the course of his career, Dr. Theuer has held numerous leadership positions at companies and organizations, including TargeGen, Inc., IDEC Pharmaceuticals, the National Cancer Institute and Pfizer, where he served as Director of Clinical Oncology leading the development of Sutent®. At the University of California, Irvine, he was an assistant professor in the Division of Surgical Oncology and Department of Medicine. Dr. Theuer received a B.S. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and earned an M.D. from the University of California, San Francisco, and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Irvine. He completed a residency program in general surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and achieved his board certification in general surgery.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology company developing first-in-class and novel therapies for both rare and common cancers by focusing on targets that are uniquely expressed within cancer cells. The company is leveraging its scientific and development expertise, as well as academic collaborations, to rapidly advance its two pipeline products, cirmtuzumab, an-anti ROR1 monoclonal antibody, and TK216, a small molecule that inhibits the biological activity of ets-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

INVESTOR CONTACT

James Breitmeyer

Oncternal Therapeutics

T: 858-434-1113

E: jbreitmeyer@oncternal.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Conlon

First Light Communications

T: 207-233-2430

kelly@firstlight-comms.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncternal-therapeutics-further-strengthens-leadership-with-additions-to-board-of-directors-300622806.html

SOURCE Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oncternal.com

