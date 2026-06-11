Oncura Health Physicians Recognized for Research Contributions at ASCO 2026

Community-based oncology leaders advance clinical research and expand access to innovative cancer therapies

LOS ANGELES, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncura Health (formerly Los Angeles Cancer Network), a leading community-based oncology network, today announced its active participation and research contributions at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, one of the world's premier oncology conferences.

Pictured (left to right): Dr. Ronald Tang. Dr. Melissa Hodeib, Dr. Sungwon Rachel Kyung, Dr. Lasika Seneviratne. Dr. Eric Lee

Oncura Health physicians were not only in attendance but also directly involved in clinical research presented at ASCO, reinforcing the organization's commitment to advancing cancer care and expanding access to innovative therapies for patients across the diverse communities it serves.

Physician Leadership on a Global Stage

Representing Oncura Health at ASCO 2026 were Dr. Ronald Tang, Dr. Lasika Seneviratne, Dr. Eric Lee, Dr. Melissa Hodeib and Dr. Sungwon Rachel Kyung.

Throughout the conference, the team engaged with leading researchers, evaluated emerging clinical data and participated in discussions shaping the future of oncology across solid tumors, hematologic malignancies and precision medicine.

Advancing Innovation Through Community-Based Research

Oncura Health's research platform, including its collaboration with START Los Angeles, continues to play a meaningful role in early-phase clinical development.

Notably, under the leadership of Dr. Seneviratne, the program has participated in first-in-human clinical research, including early work involving novel mechanisms such as CDK degraders in breast cancer, highlighting the organization's ability to bring cutting-edge therapies into the community setting.

"Our goal is to ensure that breakthrough therapies are not limited to academic centers," said Dr. Seneviratne. "By conducting advanced clinical trials within the communities we serve, we're expanding access while ensuring research reflects real-world patient populations."

Clinical Research Contributions Recognized at ASCO

Oncura Health recognized Dr. Tang, a board-certified medical oncologist, who is a named author and principal investigator associated with the COPERNICUS Phase 2b study evaluating subcutaneous amivantamab in combination with chemotherapy for patients with EGFR-mutated advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

In addition, Dr. Seneviratne was a named contributor on a poster presentation titled "Achieving epidemiologically representative enrollment and social determinants of health in the Phase III EVeRA Breast Cancer Study."

This research underscores the importance of improving clinical trial access and representation to ensure advancements in cancer care reflect the populations they are intended to serve.

Breakthrough Insights Across Tumor Types

Across disease areas, Oncura Health physicians reported significant momentum in emerging therapies.

In gynecologic oncology, Dr. Hodeib highlighted data showing that nearly 54% of women with dMMR tumors achieved cure with immunotherapy, signaling a meaningful advancement in treatment outcomes.

Physicians also engaged with therapies among the industry's most closely watched pipeline innovations, including Datopotamab Deruxtecan, a TROP2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, and Anselamimab, targeting amyloid fibrils in rare disease and advancing precision medicine approaches.

Oncura Health continues to actively enroll patients in clinical trials, including studies such as EMERALD-3, helping bring emerging therapies into community-based care settings.

Momentum Beyond the Conference

The impact of ASCO extended beyond the meeting itself, with Oncura Health receiving multiple inbound inquiries from research partners and sponsors interested in collaborating on upcoming clinical trials.

"This was an incredibly productive ASCO," said Dr. Lee. "We're seeing strong interest in bringing new trials into our network, which reflects both the strength of our research program and the importance of expanding access in community oncology."

Leadership Perspective

"What we're seeing at ASCO is not incremental; it's meaningful progress across multiple disease areas," said Troy Simon, chief executive officer of Oncura Health. "The opportunity now is ensuring these advancements reach patients more quickly and more broadly. That's where Oncura Health is focused."

Bridging Innovation and Access

Oncura Health's presence at ASCO reflects its broader mission to bridge the gap between innovation and access. Through clinical research participation, strategic partnerships and a patient-centered approach, Oncura Health is committed to:

Bringing cutting-edge cancer treatments closer to where patients live

Expanding access to clinical trials

Translating scientific breakthroughs into real-world patient impact

About Oncura Health

Oncura Health is a community-based oncology group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered cancer care. Through clinical excellence, research participation and a commitment to expanding access, Oncura Health connects patients to advanced therapies and clinical trials within the communities they call home.

Media Contacts

Art & Copy Group

Lorena Padilla

760-317-7911

[email protected]

Oncura Health

Jasmine Zamora

213-377-6825

www.oncurahealth.com

SOURCE Oncura Health