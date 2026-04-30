Oncura Health Continues Orange County Expansion with Anaheim Clinic Ribbon Cutting on May 6

ANAHEIM, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncura Health, formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network, will celebrate the grand opening of its Anaheim clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, further expanding access to community-based specialty care in the region.

The rebrand to Oncura Health represents the organization's continued evolution into a modern, physician-led network focused on delivering compassionate, evidence-based care. Core services include hematology, medical oncology, gynecologic oncology, surgical coordination, infusion therapy and access to clinical trials.

The Anaheim location strengthens Oncura Health's presence in Orange County, increasing access to integrated, multidisciplinary care designed to support patients and families throughout their treatment journey.

"Anaheim is an important step in our continued growth across Southern California," said Troy Simon, Chief Executive Officer of Oncura Health. "Our focus is simple. Deliver high-quality specialty care in a setting that is accessible, coordinated and centered around the patient experience."

The ribbon cutting will include remarks from Oncura Health leadership, physicians and community partners, followed by a ceremonial ribbon cutting and facility tours.

Event Details

What: Oncura Health Anaheim Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting

When: Wednesday, May 6, 2026 @ 4:30 PM PST

Where: 300 S Harbor Blvd, Suite 600, Anaheim, CA 92805

Who: Oncura Health leadership and physicians, community leaders, partners, chamber members, and invited guests

About Oncura Health

Oncura Health (formerly known as Los Angeles Cancer Network) is a physician-led specialty care network dedicated to delivering comprehensive, patient-centered services across hematology, oncology, gynecologic oncology and surgery. Through a collaborative, multidisciplinary approach, Oncura Health provides specialty medical care, infusion therapy and access to innovative clinical trials across its growing network of community-based clinics.

Media Contacts

Art & Copy Group

Lorena Padilla

760.317.7911

[email protected]

Los Angeles Cancer Network (soon to be Oncura Health)

Jasmine Zamora

213.377.6825

www.lacancernetwork.com

SOURCE Oncura Health