Onda Wellness x Dr. Janine Mahon Launch Libido Femme A Hormonal Balancing Serum for Women

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Onda Wellness (ondawellness.com), a premium online retailer and wholesaler offering Full Spectrum Organic and Biodynamically farmed whole plant hemp CBD tinctures, capsules and topicals, announces their partnership with Chinese herbalist and chemist Dr. Janine Mahon (drjaninemahon.com). By combining their passion for holistic plant medicine and wellness, Onda and Dr. Mahon have teamed up to create the revolutionary women's hormonal balancing and rejuvenating topical oil – Libido Femme.

Libido Femme is the first proprietary hormonal balancing and sexual wellness serum for women, created from generations of Chinese medicinal knowledge combined with Onda's whole plant infused hemp CBD oil. Dr. Janine's unique blend of ancient Chinese herbs focuses on balancing the meridians to regulate hormones and boost Qi and Blood flow, encouraging optimal reproductive health, libido and mental calm.

Key proprietary ingredients of the product include:

Tian Men Dong replenishes Yin and promotes healthy fluids and radiant skin

replenishes Yin and promotes healthy fluids and radiant skin Dang Gui improves circulation, complexion, alleviates cramps and PMS

Mei Gui Hua relieves irritability and promotes overall well-being

Luo Shi Teng reduces restlessness and irritability

reduces restlessness and irritability Yi Lan Yi Lan relieves depression and anxiety

relieves depression and anxiety Tian Shu Kui reduces fatigue and depression

reduces fatigue and depression Ge Hua alleviates anxiety and promotes a smooth flow of Qi to uplift the spirit

Dr. Janine brings her herbal lineage to the Onda team, handed down to her from a renowned Taiwanese medical family known for their generations of deep knowledge of Chinese medicine.

Annie Sicard, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Onda Wellness said: "We are truly excited about this unique collaboration with Dr. Janine Mahon to provide holistic alternatives to women's health and wellness. When we were first introduced we knew we had something special here. Dr. Janine is a true specialist in her field as a Chinese herbalist, and a perfect fit for Onda's passion to deliver the finest full spectrum, Organic CBD and wellness products that are made in the US."

About Onda Wellness: Annie Sicard and Stephen Smith teamed up in early 2017 to form Onda Wellness (ondawellness.com). The Onda Wellness collection of premium CBD tinctures, capsules and topicals are created with Organic and Biodynamic farmed hemp CBD, produced in artisanal batches delivering a superior product and experience. Onda's mission is to support the social and environmental regeneration of our global community by empowering local farmers, and creating the highest quality Organic and Biodynamic, Beyond Full Spectrum hemp products possible.

About Dr. Janine Mahon: Created in 2001, Dr. Janine Mahon's holistic medicinal formulas are sold across America in California, New Mexico, and New York. Passed down by ancient Chinese doctors, the topical and internal blends of potent organic Chinese herbs are designed to heal and nourish the body.

