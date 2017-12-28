OnDeck Adds a BlackRock-Managed Fund to its Platform of Financing Partners

On December 15, 2017, OnDeck introduced the BlackRock-managed fund as the Class B lender under OnDeck's existing asset-backed, revolving credit facility with SunTrust Bank. As a result, OnDeck increased the facility's borrowing capacity to approximately $120 million. SunTrust Bank, the Class A lender under the facility, will act as the administrative agent for both the Class A and Class B lenders.

"We are delighted to welcome this new source of capital to OnDeck's platform of financing partners which supports our commitment to empowering the growth of small businesses," said Ron Elimelekh, Head of Capital Markets, OnDeck. "This transaction demonstrates OnDeck's continued success in forging important new relationships, diversifying funding sources, and efficiently paving the way for future loan growth."

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the leader in online small business lending. Since 2007, the Company has powered Main Street's growth through advanced lending technology and a constant dedication to customer service. OnDeck's proprietary credit scoring system – the OnDeck Score® – leverages advanced analytics, enabling OnDeck to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital to small businesses in as little as 24 hours. OnDeck offers business owners a complete financing solution, including the online lending industry's widest range of term loans and lines of credit. To date, the Company has deployed over $8 billion to more than 80,000 customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. OnDeck has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other legal authority. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, the availability of additional funding capacity and OnDeck's liquidity outlook, which are dependent upon compliance with the borrowing and other conditions of the amended facility and other debt facilities and market conditions and statements regarding OnDeck's business plans, objectives and expected future loan growth, which are all subject to material uncertainties including credit risks, pricing risks and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "will," "enables," "expects", "may," "allows," "continues," "believes," "intends," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. They are based only on OnDeck's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Moreover, OnDeck does not assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, changes in circumstances, known and unknown risks and other factors that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside OnDeck's control.

As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements. OnDeck's expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from OnDeck's expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from OnDeck's forward-looking statements are the risks that OnDeck may not be able to manage its anticipated or actual growth effectively, that its credit models do not adequately identify potential risks, and other risks, including those under the heading "Risk Factors" in OnDeck's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, its Quarterly Reports for the quarters ended June 30 and September 30, 2017 and in other documents that OnDeck files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. OnDeck undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in OnDeck's expectations, except as required by law.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

