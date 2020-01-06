OnDeck Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, announced today that it will report fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, February 11th, at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. ET that same day.

The conference call will be webcast live on the company's Investor Relations website and can also be accessed by dialing (866) 393-4306 for calls within the U.S. (toll-free) or by dialing (734) 385-2616 for international calls. The Conference ID passcode is 9185797.

A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the company's Investor Relations website following the event.

