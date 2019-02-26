OnDeck Announces Extension of Two Revolving Credit Facilities

"We are pleased to continue to work with Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank as we fulfill our mission to transform small business lending," said Ken Brause, Chief Financial Officer, OnDeck. "These transactions, together with the eight others we have executed over the past year, demonstrate the strength of OnDeck's business model and growing support from banks and capital markets."

Today's announcement follows a transformative twelve-month period for OnDeck during which it significantly improved its funding profile through the closing of ten funding transactions that created approximately $1.2 billion in new funding capacity. These successful transactions reduced OnDeck's weighted average spread by over 200 basis points and lengthened maturities, resulting in a current weighted average maturity of approximately 3 years.

"In early 2018, we set in motion an ambitious plan to improve our funding profile," said Ron Elimelekh, Senior Vice President and Head of Capital Markets, OnDeck. "We are pleased to have successfully secured longer-term funding commitments, reduced our cost of funds and expanded our investor base to include new partners such as leading life insurance companies. OnDeck's funding framework is well positioned to finance strategic opportunities while supporting domestic and international loan growth."

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $10 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

