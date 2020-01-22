OnDeck Names Digital Product Innovator Scott Totman as Chief Product & Technology Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, today announced the appointment of Scott Totman as the company's Chief Product and Technology Officer. In the role, Totman oversees the company's engineering, product, and design organizations with a focus on building the next generation of exceptional digital products for small businesses.

"For more than two decades, Scott has earned a reputation as a digital product innovator and leader whose teams develop online solutions that fundamentally improve the customer experience," said Noah Breslow, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, OnDeck. "Scott's experience in digital banking and the delivery of great customer experiences will be a major asset for us as OnDeck pursues a bank charter and expands on our legacy of product innovation in online lending. We are delighted to welcome him to the team."

Totman, who reports to CEO Noah Breslow, joins OnDeck from cloud security company DivvyCloud, where he served as the Head of Engineering and Product Development. Previously, he served as Head of Digital Product Engineering at Capital One, where he led a team of over 700 professionals that built the digital face of Capital One's bank, including their mobile and web presence. Earlier in his career, Totman was the Chief Technology Officer of a mobile-focused startup and held senior engineering roles at AOL, where he led the development of AOL's widely-used instant messenger product.

"I am excited to join the world-class team at OnDeck as we embark on the next era of digital innovation on behalf of small business customers," said Scott Totman, Chief Product & Technology Officer, OnDeck. "We will be relentless in identifying opportunities and pioneering new online solutions that help small businesses grow and succeed."

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc. ODX is a trademark of ODX LLC.

