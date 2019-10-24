OnDeck Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck® (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending for small business, today announced third quarter 2019 Net income of $8.7 million, Adjusted Net Income of $7.8 million and Gross revenue of $112.6 million. Additionally, during the third quarter OnDeck repurchased 3.2 million shares for $11.0 million under its $50 million common stock repurchase program announced July 29th.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect solid results from our core US lending business and included sequential improvements in origination volume, net interest margin, credit quality metrics and profitability," said Noah Breslow, chief executive officer. "We remain focused on the fundamentals of the core business and we are advancing our strategic priorities as we relaunched a combined OnDeck brand in Canada, commenced repurchasing shares under our $50 million buyback program and recently announced the signing of Investors Bank as the next ODX client. Additionally, we are making progress in our pursuit of a bank charter."

Review of Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

Net income was $8.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, compared to $4.3 million, $0.05 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $9.6 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted Net Income was $7.8 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $6.9 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and $13.0 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the year-ago period.

Loans and finance receivables grew $20 million, or 2%, sequentially and $110 million, or 10%, from a year ago to $1.2 billion reflecting growth in all loan types and the closing of the Evolocity transaction in April 2019. Origination volume was $629 million, up 6% from the prior quarter and down 3% from the year-ago quarter reflecting a tightening of underwriting criteria and market dynamics. Compared to the prior quarter, term loan unit volume increased 3%, average term loan size increased slightly to $56 thousand and the average term loan maturity increased to 13.5 months. Demand for lines of credit remained strong, and lines of credit now account for 21% of total loans and finance receivables at quarter-end, up from 15% a year ago.

Gross revenue of $112.6 million was up 2% from the prior quarter and 9% from the year-ago quarter, driven by higher Interest and finance income primarily resulting from portfolio growth. Portfolio Yield of 35.1% increased slightly from 35.0% in the prior quarter and decreased from 36.4% in the year-ago quarter reflecting a lower blended yield on new originations, higher past due balances and lower yields on the Canadian portfolio we acquired.

Interest expense decreased slightly from the prior quarter and prior year to $11.3 million reflecting improved borrowing costs as outstanding debt grew in line with assets. The Cost of Funds Rate improved to 5.3% from 6.1% in the year ago quarter and 5.5% in the prior quarter reflecting lower market interest rates and lower borrowing spreads on debt that was refinanced during the last year.

Net Interest Margin increased to 29.2% from 29.0% in the prior quarter reflecting the slight increase in Portfolio Yield and a lower Cost of Funds Rate and was unchanged from the year-ago quarter as yield contraction was offset by funding cost improvements.

Provision for credit losses was $43.1 million, unchanged from the prior quarter, as the impact from higher originations was offset by refinements to reserves for existing loans including the Canadian portfolio. The increase in provision from $39.1 million in the year-ago quarter primarily reflects higher delinquency. The Provision Rate of 6.8% decreased from 7.3% the prior quarter and increased from 6.0% the year-ago quarter. The Net Charge-off Rate decreased to 13.7% from 15.1% the prior quarter but remained above the prior year's rate. The 15+ Day Delinquency Ratio of 8.5% increased from 6.4% the prior year but was unchanged from the prior quarter as the impact from changes to collection practices implemented last year is largely reflected in the current run-rate. The Reserve Ratio was 12.3% at September 30, 2019, essentially unchanged from the prior and year-ago quarters.

Total operating expense of $51.7 million was essentially flat with the prior quarter and increased from the year-ago quarter reflecting increased spend related to our strategic growth initiatives as well as the addition of Evolocity. The Efficiency Ratio of 45.9% improved from 47.1% the prior quarter primarily reflecting revenue growth and increased from 41.5% in the year-ago quarter reflecting our strategic investments. The Adjusted Efficiency Ratio* of 43.8% improved from 44.2% the prior quarter reflecting the aforementioned trends and lower stock-based compensation costs in the current quarter, and increased from 38.2% the year-ago quarter, which included $0.6 million of costs related to debt extinguishment.

We recorded a net benefit for income taxes of $1.6 million, which included a $2.8 million tax credit related to prior years' research and development costs. Excluding this benefit, Provision for income taxes was $1.2 million compared to $1.8 million the prior quarter. There was no income tax expense in the year-ago quarter as taxable income was completely offset by net operating loss carryforwards. The year-to-date 2019 effective tax rate was 11% and the year-to-date effective tax rate excluding the $2.8 million benefit was 27%.

Total assets increased 2% from the prior quarter and 12% from a year ago to $1.3 billion driven by portfolio growth. Cash and cash equivalents were $59 million, essentially flat with the prior quarter and down from $71 million a year ago. Debt of $871 million increased from $842 million the prior quarter driven by the funding of portfolio growth and share repurchase and increased 7% from $812 million a year ago largely reflecting the funding of loan growth.

Total OnDeck stockholders' equity of $315 million increased slightly from the prior quarter as retained earnings and equity issuance for stock-based compensation were offset by the repurchase of 3.2 million shares, or $11 million of common stock, and increased $32 million, or 11%, from a year ago. Book value per diluted common share outstanding of $4.15 increased from $3.98 at June 30, 2019 and $3.56 a year ago.

2019 Financial Guidance

OnDeck provided the following updated financial guidance for full-year 2019:

Gross revenue of $442 million to $446 million ,

Gross revenue of to , Net income of $21 million to $25 million and

Net income of to and Adjusted Net Income of $28 million to $32 million .

2020 Outlook

OnDeck expects the current operating environment to extend into 2020 with increased profitability reflecting the following trends relative to 2019:

Portfolio growth rate consistent with 2019,

Portfolio growth rate consistent with 2019, Stable to slightly lower Net Interest Margin,

Stable to slightly lower Net Interest Margin, Improved Adjusted Efficiency Ratio,

Improved Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, Generally stable credit quality with a slightly lower Net Charge-off Rate and slightly higher Reserve Ratio, and

Generally stable credit quality with a slightly lower Net Charge-off Rate and slightly higher Reserve Ratio, and Continued execution of our $50 million share repurchase program.

The 2019 financial guidance and 2020 outlook assume the macro-economic, small business lending and capital market environments remain steady.

* Net income (loss) as used in the narrative of this release is Net income (loss) attributable to On Deck Capital, Inc. common stockholders in the accompanying tables. Adjusted Net income (loss) and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio are Non-GAAP financial measures. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Conference Call

OnDeck will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2019 financial results on October 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM ET. Hosting the call will be Noah Breslow, Chief Executive Officer, and Ken Brause, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed toll free by dialing (866) 393-4306 for calls within the U.S., or by dialing (734) 385-2616 for international calls. The Conference ID is 8199788. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investors.ondeck.com under the Press, Events & Presentations menu.

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of online term loans, lines of credit and secured equipment finance loans customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com .

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include historical and projected "Adjusted" metrics including Adjusted Net income (loss), Adjusted Net income (loss) per share, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, Adjusted Return on Assets and Adjusted Return on Equity. These financial measures are not calculated or presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, because they all exclude items required to be included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted metrics exclude items management deems to be non-representative of operating results or trends ("noteworthy items") and expenses related to stock-based compensation, which are non-cash expenses. We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information for period-to-period comparisons of our business and can assist investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for or superior to any measures of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Other companies may calculate these or similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently than we do. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" and "Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation" later in this press release for a description of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other legal authority. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "enables," "targets," "expects," "intends," "may," "allows," "plans," "continues," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates" or similar expressions. These include statements regarding guidance on gross revenue, net income and Adjusted Net Income for the full-year 2019, and the assumed loan growth rate, Net Interest Margin, Net Charge-off Ratio, Reserve Ratio, Adjusted Efficiency Ratio, ongoing capital efficiency improvements, credit quality and macro-economic and other external factors. They are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. As such, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and in many cases outside our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Our expected results may not be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from our expectations. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: (1) our ability to achieve consistent profitability in the future in light of our prior loss history and competition; (2) our growth strategies, including the introduction of new products or features, expanding our platform to other lenders through ODX and maintaining ODX's current clients, expansion into international markets, business development, offering equipment financing and our ability to effectively manage and fund our growth; (3) possible future acquisitions of complementary assets, businesses, technologies or products with the goal of growing our business, and the integration of any such acquisitions including Evolocity; (4) any material reduction in our interest rate spread and our ability to successfully mitigate this risk through interest rate hedging or raising interest rates or other means; (5) worsening economic conditions that may result in decreased demand for our loans or services and increase our customers' default rates; (6) supply and demand driven changes in credit and increases in the availability of capital for our competitors that negatively impacts our loan pricing; (7) our ability to accurately assess creditworthiness and forecast and reserve for loan losses; (8) our ability to prevent or discover security breaches, disruption in service and comparable events that could compromise confidential information held in our data systems or adversely impact our ability to service our loans; (9) incorrect or fraudulent information provided to us by customers causing us to misjudge their qualifications to receive a loan; (10) the effectiveness of our efforts to identify, manage and mitigate our credit, market, liquidity, operational and other risks associated with our business and strategic objectives; (11) our ability to continue to innovate or respond to evolving technological changes and protect our intellectual property; (12) our reputation and possible adverse publicity about us or our industry; (13) failure of operating controls, including customer or partner experience degradation, and related legal expenses, increased regulatory cost, significant fraud losses and vendor risk; and (14) changes in federal or state laws or regulations, or judicial decisions involving licensing or supervision of commercial lenders, interest rate limitations, the enforceability of choice of law provisions in loan agreements, the validity of bank sponsor partnerships, the use of brokers or other significant changes; (15) risks associated with pursuing a bank charter, and risks associated with either failing to obtain or obtaining a bank charter; and other risks, including those described in Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors in our Annual Report on From 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and other documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, from time to time which are or will be available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov .

On Deck Capital, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, $ in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Revenue:

















Interest and finance income $ 108,211



$ 105,641



$ 99,317



$ 319,651



$ 277,755

Other revenue 4,339



4,605



3,523



13,120



10,681

Gross revenue 112,550



110,246



102,840



332,771



288,436

Cost of revenue:

















Provision for credit losses 43,096



42,951



39,102



129,338



108,688

Interest expense 11,264



11,381



11,728



33,977



35,845

Total cost of revenue 54,360



54,332



50,830



163,315



144,533

Net revenue 58,190



55,914



52,010



169,456



143,903

Operating expense:

















Sales and marketing 12,261



13,307



10,845



37,528



32,875

Technology and analytics 16,277



16,681



13,418



49,764



37,224

Processing and servicing 6,670



5,609



5,302



17,768



15,564

General and administrative 16,472



16,353



13,107



46,854



46,866

Total operating expense 51,680



51,950



42,672



151,914



132,529

Income (loss) from operations, before provision for income taxes 6,510



3,964



9,338



17,542



11,374

Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes (1,632)



1,796



—



1,904



—

Net income (loss) 8,142



2,168



9,338



15,638



11,374

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (542)



(2,127)



(272)



(3,007)



(1,807)

Net income (loss) attributable to On Deck Capital, Inc. common stockholders $ 8,684



$ 4,295



$ 9,610



$ 18,645



$ 13,181

Net income (loss) per share attributable to On Deck Capital, Inc. common stockholders:

















Basic $ 0.12



$ 0.06



$ 0.13



$ 0.25



$ 0.18

Diluted $ 0.11



$ 0.05



$ 0.12



$ 0.24



$ 0.17

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

















Basic 75,433,008



76,137,751



74,715,592



75,722,117



74,362,211

Diluted 77,758,281



78,901,601



79,372,491



78,576,899



78,314,719























On Deck Capital, Inc. and Subsidiaries Percentage of Average Interest Earning Assets (unaudited, $ in thousands)



Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Revenue:

















Interest and finance income 32.6 %

32.5 %

33.1 %

32.8 %

32.8 % Other revenue 1.3 %

1.4 %

1.2 %

1.4 %

1.3 % Gross revenue 33.9 %

33.9 %

34.3 %

34.2 %

34.1 % Cost of revenue:

















Provision for credit losses 13.0 %

13.2 %

13.0 %

13.3 %

12.8 % Interest expense 3.4 %

3.5 %

3.9 %

3.5 %

4.3 % Total cost of revenue 16.4 %

16.7 %

16.9 %

16.8 %

17.1 % Net revenue 17.5 %

17.2 %

17.4 %

17.4 %

17.0 % Operating expense:

















Sales and marketing 3.7 %

4.1 %

3.6 %

3.9 %

3.9 % Technology and analytics 4.9 %

5.1 %

4.5 %

5.1 %

4.4 % Processing and servicing 2.0 %

1.7 %

1.8 %

1.8 %

1.8 % General and administrative 5.0 %

5.0 %

4.4 %

4.8 %

5.5 % Total operating expense 15.6 %

15.9 %

14.3 %

15.6 %

15.6 % Income (loss) from operations, before provision for income taxes 1.9 %

1.3 %

3.1 %

1.8 %

1.4 % Provision for (Benefit from) income taxes (0.5) %

0.6 %

0.0 %

0.3 %

0.0 % Net income (loss) 2.4 %

0.7 %

3.1 %

1.5 %

1.4 %



















Memo:

















Average Interest Earning Assets $1,317,489



$1,303,709



$1,190,339



$1,306,631



$1,136,068



On Deck Capital, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, $ in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30,

2019

June 30, 2019

December 31,

2018 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 59,440



$ 58,744



$ 59,859

Restricted cash 49,900



43,336



37,779

Loans and finance receivables 1,227,811



1,207,609



1,169,407

Less: Allowance for credit losses (148,045)



(145,739)



(140,040)

Loans and finance receivables held for investment, net 1,079,766



1,061,870



1,029,367

Property, equipment and software, net 18,584



17,088



16,700

Other assets 67,963



67,169



18,115

Total assets $ 1,275,653



$ 1,248,207



$ 1,161,820

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity









Liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 3,673



$ 5,819



$ 4,011

Interest payable 2,631



2,687



2,385

Debt 870,625



841,602



816,231

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 65,775



65,135



36,708

Total liabilities 942,704



915,243



859,335

Mezzanine equity:









Redeemable noncontrolling interest 15,007



15,122



—

Stockholders' equity:









Common stock—$0.005 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 79,798,075, 79,338,337, and 78,412,291 shares issued and 73,556,663, 76,301,387, and 75,375,341 outstanding at September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and December 31, 2018, respectively. 404



401



396

Treasury stock—at cost (16,680)



(5,656)



(5,656)

Additional paid-in capital 511,857



508,630



502,003

Accumulated deficit (178,313)



(186,997)



(196,959)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,004)



(1,894)



(1,832)

Total On Deck Capital, Inc. stockholders' equity 315,264



314,484



297,952

Noncontrolling interest 2,678



3,358



4,533

Total stockholders' equity 317,942



317,842



302,485

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 1,275,653



$ 1,248,207



$ 1,161,820













Memo:









Unpaid Principal Balance1 $ 1,203,322



$ 1,185,122



$ 1,144,954

Loans and finance receivables2 $ 1,227,811



$ 1,207,609



$ 1,169,407

Interest Earning Assets3 $ 1,337,151



$ 1,309,689



$ 1,267,045

Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 4.15



$ 3.98



$ 3.75



On Deck Capital, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Average Balance Sheets4 (unaudited, $ in thousands)



Average Three Months Ended,

Average Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,438



$ 51,530



$ 55,851



$ 48,950



$ 50,004

Restricted cash 46,688



45,677



53,024



47,421



55,466

Loans and finance receivables 1,218,363



1,206,503



1,081,464



1,210,260



1,030,598

Less: Allowance for credit losses (148,150)



(146,612)



(129,804)



(146,887)



(122,319)

Loans and finance receivables held for investment, net 1,070,213



1,059,891



951,660



1,063,373



908,279

Property, equipment and software, net 17,784



17,413



16,591



17,350



18,416

Other assets 66,722



58,022



15,967



53,855



15,302

Total assets $ 1,253,845



$ 1,232,533



$ 1,093,093



$ 1,230,949



$ 1,047,467

Liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

















Liabilities:

















Accounts payable $ 4,416



$ 5,120



$ 4,318



$ 4,769



$ 3,607

Interest payable 2,722



2,812



2,402



2,723



2,388

Debt 850,997



834,582



771,483



841,386



735,384

Accrued expenses and other liabilities 63,151



63,690



33,361



60,602



32,547

Total liabilities 921,286



906,204



811,564



909,480



773,926

Mezzanine equity:

















Redeemable noncontrolling interest 14,807



11,634



—



9,064



—

Stockholders' equity:

















Total On Deck Capital, Inc. stockholders' equity 314,749



310,858



276,059



308,645



268,576

Noncontrolling interest 3,003



3,837



5,470



3,760



4,965

Total stockholders' equity 317,752



314,695



281,529



312,405



273,541

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 1,253,845



$ 1,232,533



$ 1,093,093



$ 1,230,949



$ 1,047,467





















Memo:

















Unpaid Principal Balance $ 1,194,773



$ 1,183,056



$ 1,060,222



$ 1,185,978



$ 1,011,155

Loans $ 1,218,363



$ 1,206,503



$ 1,081,464



$ 1,210,260



$ 1,030,598

Interest Earning Assets $ 1,317,489



$ 1,303,709



$ 1,190,339



$ 1,306,631



$ 1,136,068



Supplemental Information

Key Performance Metrics ($ in thousands, except percentage data)



Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30, 2018 Originations5 $ 629,250



$ 591,848



$ 647,796



$ 1,856,604



$ 1,825,109

Portfolio Yield6 35.1 %

35.0 %

36.4 %

35.2 %

36.0 % Cost of Funds Rate7 5.3 %

5.5 %

6.1 %

5.4 %

6.5 % Net Interest Margin8 29.2 %

29.0 %

29.2 %

29.2 %

28.5 % Provision Rate9 6.8 %

7.3 %

6.0 %

7.0 %

6.0 % Reserve Ratio10 12.3 %

12.3 %

12.2 %

12.3 %

12.2 % 15+ Day Delinquency Ratio11 8.5 %

8.5 %

6.4 %

8.5 %

6.4 % Net Charge-off Rate12 13.7 %

15.1 %

11.1 %

13.6 %

11.1 % Efficiency Ratio13 45.9 %

47.1 %

41.5 %

45.7 %

45.9 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio14 (a) 43.8 %

44.2 %

38.2 %

43.0 %

40.4 % Return on Assets15 2.8 %

1.4 %

3.5 %

2.0 %

1.7 % Adjusted Return on Assets16 (a) 2.5 %

2.2 %

4.8 %

2.5 %

3.7 % Return on Equity17 11.0 %

5.5 %

13.9 %

8.1 %

6.5 % Adjusted Return on Equity18 (a) 9.9 %

8.8 %

18.8 %

9.8 %

14.4 %





























Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended,

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Activity in the Allowance for Credit Losses

















Allowance for loan losses beginning of period $ 145,739



$ 147,406



$ 124,058



$ 140,040



$ 109,015

+ Provision for credit losses 43,096



42,951



39,102



129,338



108,688

- Gross charge-offs (45,442)



(49,141)



(32,822)



(134,422)



(93,916)

+ Recoveries 4,652



4,523



3,306



13,089



9,857

Allowance for credit losses end of period $ 148,045



$ 145,739



$ 133,644



$ 148,045



$ 133,644





























Activity in Loans and Finance Receivables Held for Investment Balances Three Months Ended,

Nine Months Ended, September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

September 30,

2018

September 30,

2019

September 30,

2018 Unpaid Principal Balance beginning of period $ 1,185,122



$ 1,177,609



$ 1,026,586



$ 1,144,954



$ 936,239

+ Total originations(b) 629,250



591,848



647,796



1,856,604



1,825,109

+ Purchase of Loans and finance receivables —



36,762



—



36,762



801

- Net charge-offs (40,790)



(44,618)



(29,516)



(121,332)



(84,059)

- Principal paid down (570,261)



(576,480)



(549,074)



(1,713,666)



(1,582,298)

Unpaid Principal Balance end of period 1,203,322



1,185,122



1,095,792



1,203,322



1,095,792

+ Net deferred origination costs 24,489



22,487



22,252



24,489



22,252

Loans and finance receivables held for investment 1,227,811



1,207,609



1,118,044



1,227,811



1,118,044

- Allowance for credit losses (148,045)



(145,739)



(133,644)



(148,045)



(133,644)

Loans and finance receivables held for investment, net $ 1,079,766



$ 1,061,870



$ 984,400



$ 1,079,766



$ 984,400



(a)Non-GAAP measure. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures," and "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" and related footnotes elsewhere in this press release. (b)Includes Unpaid Principal Balance of term loans rolled into new originations of $101.4 million, $99.8 million, and $90.5 million, in the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively and $299.7 million, and $258.2 million, in the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.