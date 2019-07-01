OnDeck Survey: Majority Of Small Businesses Received Tax Refund

Today's announcement by OnDeck follows an April 2019 survey by the online lender that asked small businesses how they expected to be impacted by the Federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act changes. At that time, a majority of small business owners were optimistic that the federal tax changes would help them grow their business in 2019. Two months later, almost two-thirds of small businesses now report receiving tax refunds.

"Our survey of small businesses reveals that the majority of respondents received a refund and they are satisfied with how the recent tax changes helped them in 2018," said Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "Moving forward into an election year, OnDeck will continue to monitor the pulse of small businesses on the vital issue of tax changes and policy."

Survey Methodology

OnDeck's survey of small business owners and their opinions on the tax changes that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed into law in 2017 was conducted from May 6 to May 8, 2019 by OnDeck. 700 US small businesses provided responses.

