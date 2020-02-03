OnDeck Survey: Support For Sanders Growing Among Small Business Owners

The small business survey results from OnDeck come as Iowa Democrats gather today for caucuses that kick off the nominating primaries that will choose the party's presidential nominee. In addition to the tightening battle between Biden and Sanders, former New York City Mayor and businessman Mike Bloomberg appears to be gaining favor among small business respondents, garnering 5.5 percent to nudge close to Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is in third place at 6.1 percent.

Presidential Candidate Preference: OnDeck Small Business Survey - January 2020

Democratic Candidates – Top 5

Joe Biden – 14.9%

– 14.9% Bernie Sanders – 12.7%

– 12.7% Elizabeth Warren –6.1%

–6.1% Mike Bloomberg – 5.5%

– 5.5% Andrew Yang – 4.1%.

Republican Candidates

President Donald Trump – 40.7%

Overall, President Trump remains the preferred choice of the small business owner respondents, tallying 40.7 percent, up from 37 percent in September of 2019.

The OnDeck survey released today is the second in a series from the nation's largest online small business lender that focuses solely on small business owner preferences ahead of the 2020 Presidential election. Small businesses are a crucial and economically vital voting bloc, representing 99 percent of businesses in the United States and employing almost 60 million people, roughly half of the U.S. workforce.

Issues of Importance to Small Business Owners – January 2020

According to the OnDeck survey, the economy (14.9 percent) remains the top issue for small business owners, with health care (10.2 percent) moving up to second as an area of importance, replacing immigration (8.9 percent), which dropped to third.

Overall, 63 percent of small business respondents now feel optimistic about the outlook for the economy, up from 57 percent in OnDeck's survey last September.

OnDeck 2020 Election Survey Snapshots:

Survey Methodology

The OnDeck survey of 716 small business owners was conducted from January 6 to January 15, 2020 and included respondents in all 50 states and from a diverse set of industries. The margin of error was 3.66 percent.

