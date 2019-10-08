OnDeck to Highlight Success of Women Small Business Owners

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK), the leader in online lending to small business, today announced it will host events in New York and Denver this month featuring accomplished women entrepreneurs relating how they overcame challenges to build their small businesses. The "How She Built This" events are part of OnDeck's celebration of National Women's Small Business Month.

The public is invited to attend the following events this October:

OnDeck presents: "How She Built This" – New York City

When: Wednesday, October 23 – 9:30 am to 11:00 am (ET).

Where: 1400 Broadway, 25th Floor, New York, New York.

The panel, moderated by entrepreneur Anjali Varma, will feature:

Nicole Feliciano , Founder & CEO of Momtrends Media

, Founder & CEO of Momtrends Media Liza Huber , CEO & Founder of Sage Spoonfuls

, CEO & Founder of Sage Spoonfuls Michelle Keinan , Co-Founder of City Wellness Collective

What to expect: Expert advice from panelists on how to overcome challenges, acquire customers, secure financing and build a foundation for long-term financial success.

OnDeck presents: "How She Built This" – Denver

When: Thursday, October 24 - 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm (MT).

Where: 101 W. Colfax Avenue, 10th Floor, Denver, Colorado.

What to expect: An afternoon of candid conversations with Denver-based leaders from a variety of backgrounds about the challenges and opportunities encountered by women entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to host these events featuring inspirational women who have followed their dreams and built thriving businesses through hard work and determination," said Andrea Gellert, Chief Revenue Officer, OnDeck. "While the number of women-owned small businesses is steadily growing, they still face unique challenges, including a documented funding gap when compared to male-owned small businesses in obtaining crucial financing. At OnDeck, we are committed to supporting women small business owners at every stage of their journey with the tools, guidance and financing options they need to succeed."

This month, OnDeck will also make available educational resources designed specifically for women small business owners, including business advice, financial insights and seasonal business tips at a new dedicated hub on the company's Small Business Resource Center site.

Throughout 2019, OnDeck has recognized a variety of women small business owners through its national "Small Business of the Month" program. To see their inspiring stories, visit: https://www.ondeck.com/success-stories

About OnDeck

OnDeck (NYSE: ONDK) is the proven leader in transparent and responsible online lending to small business. Founded in 2006, the company pioneered the use of data analytics and digital technology to make real-time lending decisions and deliver capital rapidly to small businesses online. Today, OnDeck offers a wide range of term loans and lines of credit customized for the needs of small business owners. The company also offers bank clients a comprehensive technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers through ODX, a wholly-owned subsidiary. OnDeck has provided over $12 billion in loans to customers in 700 different industries across the United States, Canada and Australia. The company has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is rated 5 stars by Trustpilot. For more information, visit www.ondeck.com.

OnDeck, the OnDeck logo, OnDeck Score and OnDeck Marketplace are trademarks of On Deck Capital, Inc.

