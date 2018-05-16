OnDefend Joins the BDO Alliance USA North Florida Headquartered Cybersecurity Firm Joins Alliance With One of the Largest US Professional Services Firms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDefend has joined BDO Alliance USA, a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. As an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, OnDefend can provide access to strategic relationships, marketing and resources by drawing on the capabilities of BDO USA, LLP, one of the nation's leading professional services firms, and other Alliance members.

Coppola Public Relations

"We believe the professionals of OnDefend share BDO's commitment to exemplary client service and we want to welcome them into the BDO Alliance USA," said Michael Horwitz, BDO USA, LLP partner and executive director of Alliance Services.

On May 7, OnDefend attended the 2018 BDO Alliance USA Conference where they were introduced for the first time to national Alliance members as well as to the national BDO USA team. Primarily known for enterprise cybersecurity testing and compliance consulting, OnDefend officially unveiled CyberSURE at the conference. CyberSURE is the company's new cybersecurity solution for midsize and smaller businesses that previously had no affordable or viable option to become cyber secure.

A proprietary user-led software solution, CyberSURE is a plug-and-play security platform that assesses a company's real-time cyber risks, assigns a Cyber Score, lists recommendations and provides tools and support to secure the company. Once the client's Cyber Score improves, they receive a Cyber Secure Certificate to certify they are safe to do business with. CyberSURE clients also have access to a discounted cyber insurance policy to cover issues related to attacks and hacks. The software is easy to use and comes with additional support and services provided by OnDefend.

"CyberSURE is a first of its kind solution giving local and regional companies an affordable way to visualize their current cybersecurity risks as well as the tools to become cyber secure," said OnDefend Cofounder Ben Fink. "CyberSURE will help these companies meet the goal of securing and protecting their company from threats while giving them an easy way to ensure a cyber-safe future."

CyberSURE will initially be available to select strategic relationships, such as the BDO Alliance USA.

"We are excited to expand our relationship with BDO USA," said OnDefend Cofounder Chris Freedman. "Being a trusted Alliance member allows opportunities to work even more closely in collaboration with BDO USA and its Alliance members across the country."

Before joining the Alliance, OnDefend was known to BDO USA as a national provider of preventative cybersecurity testing services to help corporations prepare for and prevent cyber breaches, as well as compliance consulting for national regulations such as PCI-DSS, HIPAA/HITECH and others. OnDefend and BDO USA then began to interact through various strategic opportunities which led to OnDefend being invited to join the BDO Alliance USA.

About OnDefend

OnDefend, based in North Florida, is a national provider of cyber security testing and compliance consulting services and solutions, with clients ranging from Fortune 500 to regional corporations. Led by co-founders Chris Freedman, Ben Finke and Billy Steeghs and with a combined 40 years of applied experience, the firm has created proven security solutions to defend clients against continually evolving and persistent cyber adversaries. Having combined several cybersecurity and IT firms with seasoned executives and a global team of highly skilled security professionals, OnDefend is quickly becoming a global leader in the information security industry.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to their clients without jeopardizing their existing relationships or their autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide Member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. The Alliance represents an opportunity for BDO to enhance relationships with reputable firms that share a mutual business understanding. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

About BDO

BDO is the brand name for BDO USA, LLP, a U.S. professional services firm providing assurance, tax, advisory and consulting services to a wide range of publicly traded and privately held companies. For more than 100 years, BDO has provided quality service through the active involvement of experienced and committed professionals. The firm serves clients through more than 60 offices and over 550 independent alliance firm locations nationwide. As an independent Member Firm of BDO International Limited, BDO serves multi-national clients through a global network of 1,500 offices in 162 countries.

BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership, is the U.S. member of BDO International Limited, a U.K. company limited by guarantee, and forms part of the international BDO network of independent member firms. BDO is the brand name for the BDO network and for each of the BDO Member Firms. For more information, please visit www.bdo.com.

Related Images

ondefend-named-to-bdo-alliance.jpg

OnDefend Named to BDO Alliance

cybersure-for-mid-and-small-sized.jpg

CyberSURE for mid- and small-sized businesses.

Related Links

www.ondefend.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ondefend-joins-the-bdo-alliance-usa-north-florida-headquartered-cybersecurity-firm-joins-alliance-with-one-of-the-largest-us-professional-services-firms-300650059.html

SOURCE OnDefend

Related Links

http://www.ondefend.com

http://www.bdo.com

