Ondo and Chainlink Announce Landmark Strategic Partnership to Jointly Bring Financial Institutions Onchain

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance , a leader in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and Chainlink , the industry-standard oracle platform, have announced a new strategic partnership, establishing Chainlink as the data standard for Ondo tokenized stocks & ETFs and collaborating to make CCIP the preferred solution for traditional financial institutions' cross-chain initiatives. In addition, Chainlink has officially joined the Ondo Global Market Alliance, supporting the growing adoption of tokenized stocks onchain.

Securing the Foundation of Tokenized Stocks

Ondo Global Markets is the largest platform bringing tokenized stocks & ETFs onchain at scale, with over 100 tokenized assets already live and more than $300 million in total value locked (TVL). By leveraging Chainlink's institutional-grade data infrastructure, Ondo tokenized stocks & ETFs will be priced with best-in-class, reliable data inputs across all supported blockchains. To ensure resilient market data, Chainlink provides custom price feeds for each tokenized equity. These Chainlink data feeds capture all economic and corporate action events, such as dividends, delivering comprehensive valuations directly onchain.

Connecting Financial Institutions Onchain

Ondo has one of the largest institutional ecosystems for real-world asset tokenization spanning leading global financial institutions and top DeFi protocols, with assets live across 10 blockchains and integrated into more than 100 applications. Now, Ondo and Chainlink will jointly work with leading institutions to move their assets and operations onchain using Ondo's tokenization infrastructure & assets, with Ondo and Chainlink partnering to make CCIP the preferred solution for traditional financial institutions' cross-chain initiatives. Ondo is also joining Chainlink's corporate actions initiative with 24 of the world's largest financial organizations, including Swift, DTCC, and Euroclear.

Bringing Capital Markets Onchain

The adoption of Chainlink enables Ondo Global Markets to serve institutions, asset managers, traditional financial intermediaries, and protocol developers eager to participate in onchain capital markets. This partnership between Ondo and Chainlink marks a major milestone in the evolution of onchain finance, unlocking entirely new use cases and accelerating enterprise adoption.

"With the recent launch of Ondo Global Markets, we're witnessing the convergence of traditional and decentralized finance in real time," said Nathan Allman, CEO & Founder of Ondo Finance. "By adopting Chainlink as the official oracle infrastructure for our tokenized stocks we're making our tokenized assets seamlessly composable across DeFi and institutional rails."

"The tokenization of real-world assets is a fundamental shift in how global markets operate," said Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink. "Ondo's deployment of tokenized stocks using Chainlink showcases what institutional-grade tokenized stocks look like in production. By securing its tokenized stocks with Chainlink, Ondo is redefining how traditional financial instruments can operate onchain in a programmable, composable, and globally accessible way. This is how we build the next generation of capital markets."

About Ondo Finance

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, GMX, Lido, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve . Learn more at chain.link .

[*] Ondo Global Markets tokens (the "Tokens") have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Act") or pursuant to securities laws of any other jurisdiction. The tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to a U.S. person unless registered under the Act or an exemption or exclusion from the registration requirements thereof is available. The Tokens are offered and sold solely to qualified investors in the European Union and the United Kingdom. Similar restrictions apply in other jurisdictions. The issuer of Tokens is not registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or as an Alternative Investment Fund or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities in the European Union, or under analogous laws of other jurisdictions. Tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to the value of their underlying publicly traded assets, including the value of dividends (less applicable tax withholdings). However, the Tokens are not themselves stocks or ETFs, and they do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive their respective underlying assets. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes investing advice. Acquiring Tokens involves risks. A holder of Tokens may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See ondo.finance/global-markets for details.

