Ondo Global Markets Surpasses $1 Billion in Total Value Locked, a First for Tokenized Stocks

Platform reaches milestone in under eight months with over 70% market share and $18 billion in cumulative trading volume

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance today announced that Ondo Global Markets, the leading platform for tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs, has surpassed $1 billion in total value locked (TVL), a first for any tokenized stocks platform. The milestone was reached less than eight months after launch, with TVL doubling since January 2026 and growing at a faster rate than stablecoins.

Ondo Global Markets offers 260+ tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs across Solana, Ethereum, and BNB Chain and is accessible to hundreds of millions of users via leading wallets, exchanges, custodians, and protocols including Binance, Bitget, MetaMask, Blockchain.com, and more.

Each token is fully backed by the underlying security, held in a U.S.-registered broker-dealer, and tracks total return including dividends. Trading runs 24 hours a day, five days a week. The platform holds over 70% market share among tokenized equity issuers, per RWA.xyz.

Ondo Global Markets has also secured regulatory approval to offer tokenized stocks and ETFs across 30 European countries in the EU and EEA, enabling access for more than 500 million investors; the assets were the first tokenized securities admitted for trading in Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) on Binance's MTF, which is regulated by the ADGM Financial Services Regulatory Authority. Ondo Global Markets has also confidentially filed a registration statement with the SEC, which, if approved, would make Ondo Global Markets the first issuer of transferable tokenized stocks subject to SEC reporting requirements.

"Crossing $1 billion in total value locked is a validation of the thesis that global investors want access to U.S. capital markets through infrastructure that is more transparent, more accessible, and more efficient than the legacy system," said Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance. "The diversity of assets held, the consistency of net inflows, and the caliber of institutional integration proves that tokenized securities have moved beyond early adoption into a fundamental capital markets product."

The milestone arrives amid a surge in institutional adoption of tokenized assets. On May 6, J.P. Morgan, Mastercard, Ripple and Ondo announced the first-ever, near-instant, cross-border redemption of tokenized U.S. Treasuries, settling in under five seconds. Earlier this year, Franklin Templeton announced the tokenization of five ETFs in partnership with Ondo.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a leading provider of financial infrastructure and technology for tokenized real-world assets, bringing institutional-grade financial products onchain with a focus on compliance, transparency, security and integration with the global financial system.

[*] The tokenized assets referenced herein (including Ondo Global Markets tokenized stocks, tokenized ETFs, and tokenized ADRs, (collectively, the "Ondo GM Tokens") and USDY tokens) (collectively, the "Tokens") have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Tokens may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered under the Act or an exemption from the registration requirements thereof is available. In certain jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Switzerland and (for certain Tokens) the European Economic Area ("EEA"), the Ondo GM Tokens and USDY tokens are offered and sold only to qualified investors or professional clients, as the case may be (or that jurisdiction's analogue thereof). Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply. The issuer of the Tokens is not registered as an investment company under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, or as an Alternative Investment Fund or Undertaking for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities in the EEA, or under the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction.

Ondo GM Tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to the value of their underlying assets, including the value of dividends (less applicable tax withholdings). However, Ondo GM Tokens are not themselves stocks, ETFs or ADRs and the Ondo GM Tokens do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive their respective underlying assets. Similarly, USDY tokens provide their holders with economic exposure to short-term US treasuries, but USDY tokens are not themselves US treasuries and do not provide their holders with rights to hold or receive any US treasuries.

In the EEA/EU, certain Tokens are offered to both Professional and Retail Investors. A base prospectus relating to the Tokens has been approved by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein (FMA) and notified, at the issuer's request, to certain EEA Member States (the "Relevant EEA States"). The prospectus is published at app.ondo.finance at each applicable Token's webpage. The approval of the prospectus should not be understood as an endorsement of the Tokens. Investors residing in the EU/EEA should read the prospectus, and the relevant final terms and KID for each applicable Token, before investing in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest. This notice is a marketing communication and does not constitute a prospectus.

Certain Ondo GM Tokens (referred to in the UAE as "Digital Securities") have been admitted to trading on Nest Exchange Limited, a Multilateral Trading Facility for Digital Assets operated by Binance in the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM"), authorised by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (the "FSRA"). Such Digital Securities are available for trading by those investors eligible for a Binance account. The ADGM FSRA has no responsibility for reviewing or verifying any documents in connection with the admission to trading of such Digital Securities in the ADGM. The FSRA has not approved the documents in connection with the admission to trading nor taken steps to verify the information set out in it and has no responsibility for it. No offer of securities is being made in ADGM. Prospective purchasers of such Digital Securities admitted to trading should conduct their own due diligence on such Digital Securities.

In the United Kingdom, the communications herein may be deemed a financial promotion pursuant to Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. To the extent that any such finding is made, the communications herein are only intended for, and directed at, investment professionals as defined in article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (the "FPO") who have experience of interacting with the Ondo GM Tokens and USDY tokens; high net worth companies as defined in article 49 of the FPO, and/or any other persons to whom lawful communication is permitted. Any person not falling within these categories is not permitted to act upon anything in the communications herein, and shall not be entitled to rely upon their contents. Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited will not enter into arrangements with such persons concerning Ondo GM Tokens and USDY tokens as a result of this or any other communication.

The Tokens are issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, a British Virgin Islands business company. OUSG tokens are issued by Ondo I LP, a Delaware (USA) limited partnership (the "Fund"). Ondo Finance Inc., a Delaware (USA) corporation, provides tokenization services to, and is an equity holder of, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited.

The communications herein are only intended for eligible purchasers of, or for actual or potential business relationships or technical integrations with respect to the Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any Tokens. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Acquiring the Tokens involves risks. A holder of the Tokens may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance is not an indication of future results. Investors are responsible for conducting their own research, investigation, verification, checks or consultation for professional or investment advice.

The communications herein may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the growth or development of Ondo Finance, Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, or any of their respective affiliates (each, an "Applicable Entity"). These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting the operations, markets, products, services, or prices of any Applicable Entity. No Applicable Entity undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

The Token issuers, their affiliates, their respective shareholders and members, and their respective directors, officers, employees, consultants, agents and representatives (the "Ondo Persons") do not endorse, the Ondo Persons do not make any representation or warranty whatsoever (express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement) regarding, and THE ONDO PERSONS SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER WITH RESPECT TO ANYONE'S USE OF, any third-party products, services or technologies referenced herein.

Additional terms and restrictions apply. See docs.ondo.finance/legal/terms-of-service, docs.ondo.finance/ondo-global-markets, ondo.finance/global-markets, app.ondo.finance and (as applicable) the Token offering documents for details.

SOURCE Ondo Finance