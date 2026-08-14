Ondo Stocks Surpasses $1 Billion in Value as Ecosystem Surges

Ondo Stocks processed $27 billion in cumulative trading volume in 10 months since launch

Newly launched Ondo Perps clears $8 billion in cumulative volume

Ondo ecosystem crosses 200,000 holders, growing 20% in the last 30 days

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance today shared a set of ecosystem milestones spanning its tokenized equities platform, Ondo Stocks, the recently launched perpetual futures venue powered by its technology, Ondo Perps, and Ondo-tokenized treasury products, USDY and OUSG, reflecting continued growth in onchain access to U.S. capital markets.

The figures indicate a maturing market structure for tokenized real-world assets (RWAs): sustained secondary liquidity across both centralized and decentralized venues, a new, fast-scaling derivatives venue, and a holder base that grew nearly 20% in the last 30 days alone.

Ondo Stocks tops $1 billion in tokenized equities and ETFs

Ondo Stocks now holds $1.01 billion in total value locked (TVL), less than a year after the platform launched in September 2025. Every token is fully backed by the corresponding stock or ETF, held with one or more licensed U.S. custodial broker-dealers. The platform became the world's largest tokenized stocks provider by TVL within 48 hours of launching and remains as such today, with more than 440 assets available.

$27 billion in cumulative trading volume answers the tokenized stocks liquidity question

Since launch, Ondo Stocks has processed $27 billion in cumulative volume across centralized exchanges, decentralized exchanges, and primary mint/redeem activity. At roughly 26x the platform's current TVL, the turnover figure suggests Ondo Stocks assets are being actively traded.

Ondo Perps clears $8 billion in cumulative volume, with activity continuing to accelerate

Ondo Perps, the ecosystem's perpetual futures venue launched in July, recorded more than $8 billion in cumulative volume, with more than $5 billion in trading volume over the trailing 30 days from public launch and a high of $87m million in open interest. More telling than the total is the trajectory: daily volume has climbed steadily rather than spiking at launch and decaying, with the strongest sessions, peaking above $350 million, occurring in the most recent week rather than in the opening days.

Ondo ecosystem crosses 200,000 holders, up 20% in 30 days

Ondo now counts 200,645 holders across its product suite, an increase of 20% over the prior 30 days, with 186,636 cumulative holders on Ondo Stocks alone. Monthly transfer volume across the ecosystem reached $2.82 billion, up 25.37% month over month, against 89,485 monthly active addresses. Holder growth and transfer velocity are both accelerating, indicating the growth is coming from new participants rather than from a concentrated set of existing accounts increasing position size.

Tier-one exchange distribution reaches $18 billion in CEX volume

Tokenized Ondo Stocks assets have traded $18 billion across centralized exchanges, with $206 million currently held on-venue: $139 million on Binance, $32 million on Gate, $18 million on Bitget, and $6 million on MEXC. Major exchanges listing and holding tokenized equities represents a distribution channel that did not exist for real-world assets two years ago, and places tokenized U.S. equities alongside spot crypto on the venues where most global trading volume originates.

USDY tops $2 billion across a dozen networks

Ondo U.S. Dollar Yield (USDY), a tokenized note backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries and bank demand deposits, has reached $2.15 billion in total asset value with 15,604 holders and a 7-day APY of 3.49%. USDY is live on twelve networks, led by Ethereum at $1.1 billion, Stellar at $534 million, SEI at $258 million, and Solana at $179 million, with additional deployments on Mantle, Noble, Sui, Arbitrum, Aptos, MANTRA, BNB Chain, and Plume. USDY's total asset value has more than doubled since the start of 2026.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any digital assets or to enter into any transaction or trading relationship. Any products and services described are provided by relevant group entities only where permitted, and are subject to applicable laws, regulations, and client eligibility requirements.

Ondo Stocks are offered and sold by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited to eligible non-US persons only and are not available to US persons. Certain statements in this release may be forward-looking, including statements regarding expected client uptake, the development of tokenized real-world asset markets, and the parties' respective product roadmaps, and may use words such as "may," "expects" or "is expected to." Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please see additional important disclaimers related to Ondo Stocks at https://docs.ondo.finance/general-access-products/ondo-stocks/important-notes.

OUSG tokens are available solely to persons who are accredited investors (as defined in Rule 501 of Regulation D under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act")) and qualified purchasers (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) of the US Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See docs.ondo.finance/legal/terms-of-service, https://docs.ondo.finance/qualified-access-products/ousg, https://ondo.finance/ousg, app.ondo.finance and (as applicable) the Token offering documents for details.

Access to and use of the Ondo Perps platform (the "Platform") is strictly prohibited for: (i) persons that are the target of any sanctions under any US, UK, EU or UN sanctions regulations; (ii) persons located in, resident in, or organized under the laws of any jurisdiction targeted by comprehensive embargoes under any such sanctions regulations; and (iii) (A) individuals located in, residing in or who are citizens of and (B) entities organized under the laws of, with a principal place of business in, or who are ultimately beneficially owned or controlled by individuals located in, residing in or who are citizens of: the United States, any of its states, possessions, territories or federal districts; or any other jurisdiction where the offering, sale, or trading of perpetual futures contracts on the Platform is prohibited by law.

Without limiting the foregoing, access to and use of the Platform is not available in the United States (or any of its states, possessions, territories or federal districts) or to U.S. persons.

Neither the Platform nor any perpetual futures contracts traded on the Platform are registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or with any other regulator or governmental authority within or outside of the United States. Additional terms and restrictions apply. See ondoperps.xyz for details.

The issuers of the tokens addressed in this press release and the entity making the Platform available, their affiliates, their respective shareholders and members, and their respective directors, officers, employees, consultants, agents and representatives (the "Ondo Persons") do not endorse, the Ondo Persons do not make any representation or warranty whatsoever (express or implied, including but not limited to any warranty of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, or non-infringement) regarding, and THE ONDO PERSONS SHALL NOT HAVE ANY LIABILITY WHATSOEVER WITH RESPECT TO ANYONE'S USE OF, any third-party products, services or technologies referenced herein.

SOURCE Ondo Finance