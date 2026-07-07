Ondo Perps Launches First Equity Perpetuals Platform With Tokenized Stock Collateral

Ondo Perps brings 24/7 derivatives infrastructure to the most in-demand U.S. assets for a global audience, enabling tokenized equities to collateralize perpetual futures contracts for the first time

Live now for non-U.S. investors, Ondo Perps offers up to 20x leverage for stocks, indices, and commodities; including SPCX, MU, NVDA, TSLA, AAPL, gold, and oil

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ondo Perps launched the first perpetual futures platform for equities and commodities that supports both tokenized equity holdings and stablecoins as collateral for derivatives positions. By combining 24/7 trading with up to 20x leverage and the liquidity of conventional futures and options, Ondo Perps opens a new layer of capital-efficient trading in global markets.

The Ondo Perps platform unlocks trading of perpetual futures on leading U.S. equities, ETFs, and commodities – including SPCX, MU, AAPL, NVDA, TSLA, QQQ, gold (XAG), and silver (XAU) – for global investors outside the U.S.

Ondo Perps is built on technology developed by Ondo Finance, the largest tokenizer of securities by total value. Ondo Finance's technology enables the Ondo Perps platform to seamlessly source liquidity from traditional financial markets, much like Ondo Finance brought traditional exchange liquidity to Ondo tokenized stocks and ETFs.

Ondo Perps is the first crypto perpetuals platform to unlock:

Tokenized securities as collateral – post tokenized stock and ETF holdings directly as collateral for perpetual futures positions, eliminating the need to maintain separate capital reserves across multiple platforms.

– post tokenized stock and ETF holdings directly as collateral for perpetual futures positions, eliminating the need to maintain separate capital reserves across multiple platforms. Market depth comparable to traditional derivatives – trade with liquidity comparable to traditional derivatives venues, resulting in tight spreads and minimal slippage, even at size.

– trade with liquidity comparable to traditional derivatives venues, resulting in tight spreads and minimal slippage, even at size. The fastest permissionless perps exchange – Ondo Perps has the fastest execution speed of any perps platform, comparable to the best centralized exchanges in crypto . Order routing, margin updates, and liquidations are processed in real time, all while maintaining decentralization guarantees.

"Ondo Perps marks the first time a permissionless equity perps platform has been built with the infrastructure required to unlock liquidity, speed, and capital efficiency comparable to traditional derivatives markets," said Ian De Bode, President at Ondo Finance. "Hundreds of millions of investors outside the United States can now access 24/7 exposure to stocks, ETFs, and commodities with up to 20x leverage, and deploy tokenized stock holdings as productive capital. We are rapidly approaching an investing experience that is, quite frankly, far better than what a traditional brokerage account can offer."

Ondo Global Markets, which provides the underlying tokenized equity infrastructure, has grown approximately 5% per week since launching in September 2025 to over $1 billion in total value locked. Ondo Perps is the next layer of that ecosystem, enabling tokenized assets to function not just as holdings, but as productive collateral within a unified trading platform. The platform is designed to serve the large and growing population of investors outside the United States who seek leveraged exposure to U.S. capital markets but lack access to traditional brokerage infrastructure.

Note: The Ondo Perps platform is made available by Ondo Global Panama Inc. (dba Ondo Perps) using technology developed by Ondo Finance Inc. Not available in the U.S., Panama and other prohibited jurisdictions.

About Ondo Perps

Ondo Global Panama (dba Ondo Perps) is a decentralized perpetual futures platform. Its platform software enables users outside the U.S. and other prohibited jurisdictions to enter into peer-to-peer perpetual futures contracts on equities, ETFs, and commodities. For more information visit https://ondoperps.xyz/.

About Ondo Finance

Ondo Finance is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain. For more information, visit https://ondo.finance.

Ondo Perps Disclaimer

In General. Access to and use of the Ondo Perps platform (the "Platform") is strictly prohibited for: (i) persons that are subject to any sanctions program or list maintained by the United Nations Security Council ("UN"), the Republic of Panama ("Panama"), the United States ("US"), the European Union ("EU") the United Kingdom ("UK") or Canada; (ii) persons who are located in, incorporated in, organized in, or operating from a jurisdiction subject to the international sanctions regimes maintained by the UN, Panama, US, EU, UK, or Canada, as applicable; (iii) persons or entities that are located in, incorporated in, organized in, or operating from Panama, the US (or any of its states, possessions, territories or federal districts), Canada, or any other jurisdiction that prohibits or restricts access to perpetual futures contracts of the type offered through the Platform; and (iv) persons that are acting on behalf of or for the benefit of any of the foregoing. The assets referenced herein (including Ondo Perps perpetual futures contracts and Ondo Global Markets tokenized stocks, tokenized ETFs, and tokenized ADRs, (collectively, the "Assets") have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Act") or the securities or financial instrument laws of any other jurisdiction. The Assets may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons. Other jurisdiction-based prohibitions and restrictions apply. See ondoperps.xyz for details.

No U.S. Access. Without limiting the foregoing, access to and use of the Platform is not available in the United States, any of its states, possessions, territories or federal districts, or to U.S. persons (as defined under (i) Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (ii) the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act, as amended, and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, and (iii) the U.S. Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, and the rules regulations promulgated thereunder) pursuant to the Platform's Terms of Use.

No Registration. Neither the Platform nor any perpetual futures contracts traded on the Platform are registered with the Superintendence of the Securities Markets of Panama, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or with any other regulator or governmental authority within or outside of the United States.

Risk of Total Loss of Investment. Nothing herein constitutes any offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any assets. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Trading in perpetual futures and financial derivatives involves risks. A holder of perpetual futures may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance may not be (and for perpetual futures will not be) an indication of future results. Investors are responsible for conducting their own research, investigation, verification, checks or consultation for professional or investment advice.

No Investment Advice. Ondo Perps does not provide investment advice. The materials on the Platform nor any correspondence with you should be interpreted as investment advice.

Important Information Regarding the Platform. Ondo Global Panama Inc., a Panama corporation makes available the Platform, which eligible users may access and utilize to enter into peer-to-peer perpetual futures contact transactions. Neither Ondo Global Panama Inc. nor any direct or indirect parent or subsidiary operates as an exchange, stock exchange, broker, dealer, financial advisor, market maker, or financial intermediary of any kind. No such entity acts as a counterparty to any transaction entered into by persons using the Platform. No such entity custodies any Platform user funds or digital assets, and no such entity has any oversight, involvement, or control over the individual contracts entered into between Platform users.

Peer-to-Peer Transactions. All perpetual futures contracts entered into through the Platform are executed directly between users on a peer-to-peer basis. The terms of each contract are governed solely by the applicable smart contracts and the parameters set by the parties to that contract.

Forward-Looking Statements. The communications herein may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the growth or development of the Platform or any of its respective affiliates (each, an "Applicable Entity"). These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting the operations, markets, products, services, or prices of any Applicable Entity. No Applicable Entity undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Additional terms and restrictions apply. See ondoperps.xyz for details.

SOURCE Ondo Finance