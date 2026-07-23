Ondo Finance's Oasis Pro Markets Secures FINRA Authorizations to Offer Broad Range of Tokenized Equities and Funds to U.S. Investors

New FINRA authorizations allow Ondo, via Oasis Pro Markets, to launch regulated markets and services for tokenized securities in the U.S. under SEC and FINRA oversight.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ondo Finance today announced that its SEC-registered broker-dealer subsidiary Oasis Pro Markets has received U.S. regulatory authorization to offer compliant tokenized corporate equities and funds to U.S. financial institutions and hundreds of millions of American retail investors under SEC and FINRA oversight, via OTC retailing, underwritten primary offerings, private placements and other activities. The authorizations further enable Oasis Pro Markets to operate a compliant platform for U.S. issuers to conduct primary offerings of, and for U.S. institutional and retail investors to engage in secondary trading of, these tokenized securities.

Under this framework, Oasis Pro Markets can offer U.S. investors market access to NMS equities, fund interests such as ETFs, mutual funds, and index funds, and securities issued through IPOs and traded in secondary markets. Settlement for these assets can occur with fiat currencies or supported stablecoins, including directly between blockchain-based wallets.

These authorizations build upon Ondo's acquisition of Oasis Pro, which owns an SEC-registered broker-dealer, an SEC-registered alternative trading system (ATS), and an SEC-registered transfer agent. Oasis Pro's transfer agent, Oasis Pro TA, provides support for digital asset transfer agent services, such as onchain capitalization table management, shareholder rights, and cross-asset collateral mobility.

The approvals further allow Ondo's Oasis Pro Markets to support omnibus account structures through integrations with existing broker-dealer and advisory channels. This will enable institutional investors, registered investment advisers, and retirement accounts to access tokenized securities through their current brokers, significantly reducing onboarding friction and enabling broader participation by U.S. investors.

** Oasis Pro Markets LLC an SEC-registered broker-dealer and Alternative Trading System, and a member of FINRA/SIPC. For more information regarding the background of Oasis Pro Markets, see FINRA BrokerCheck.

Oasis Pro TA LLC is an SEC-registered transfer agent.

Except for Oasis Pro Markets and Oasis Pro TA, respectively no Ondo Finance or Oasis Pro affiliate provides (i) broker-dealer or Alternative Trading System or (ii) transfer agent services, respectively.

Oasis Pro Markets is regulated by FINRA and the SEC; however, membership and registration do not guarantee compliance with all rules. Neither the SEC, FINRA nor any federal or state regulator or self-regulatory organization has recommended or approved any investment or verified the accuracy or completeness of any information herein.

Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, or any solicitation of an offer to buy, any assets. Nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, tax or financial advice. Acquiring tokenized securities involves risks. A holder of tokenized securities may incur losses, including total loss of their purchase price. Past performance may not be an indication of future results. Investors are responsible for conducting their own research, investigation, verification, checks or consultation for professional or investment advice.

The communications herein may contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the growth or development of Ondo Finance, Oasis Pro, Oasis Pro Markets, Oasis Pro TA, or any of their respective affiliates (each, an "Applicable Entity"). These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: economic, competitive, legal, governmental, and technological factors affecting the operations, markets, products, services, or prices of any Applicable Entity. No Applicable Entity undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Ondo Finance