ONDO Systems & Caspar AI Team up to Deliver Comprehensive Bed-focused care Leveraging the Power of AI

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONDO Systems Inc., an innovator in IoT infrastructure and enablement for post-acute and long-term care, today announced it has entered into a channel partnership with Caspar AI, a cutting-edge continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence company, to integrate their AI-driven passive monitoring solution onto ONDO's platform for smart nursing. Incorporated into ONDO's clinical-bed focused tools, the collaboration enables care providers to deliver improved patient outcomes and caregiver workflow.

ONDO platform's suite of solutions is designed specifically for post-acute and long-term care providers, managing facility workflow, asset management, patient monitoring, and care plan compliance through a single consolidated user dashboard. ONDO makes it easy for care providers to add additional tools and solution features, now including Caspar AI's patient trending data, alerting for in-bed patient awareness, and vitals monitoring. Health care professionals can monitor this data in near real-time and longitudinally to spot trends that drive decision making and workflow and allow for long-term and comparative analysis.

Caspar AI's cloud AI plugin sends analytics and AI-driven observations into customers' dashboards, enabling care teams to deliver proactive care using generative AI to observe, analyze, and predict health outcomes. Caspar AI's contactless monitoring solutions support over 20 health and wellness conditions and cover some of the most critical elements of care, including vitals management and care plan validation with AI-driven reports. These continuous data insights not only improve patient outcomes, but also support operational efficiency of the care team.

"ONDO's platform was built to allow the post-acute care industry to quickly adopt a wide range of IoT devices and digital medical devices. Our relationship with Caspar AI allows us to enhance our core product offering and expand the number of features and data driven solutions we can offer to our customer base" said Ivan Goering, CEO of ONDO Systems. "The partnership will increase ease of use and regular reporting for patient vitals, and complement the value of other sensors and tools on the platform. Together ONDO and Caspar AI bring scalable efficiencies and documentation to enable a better economic model for our healthcare provider partners."

"Embedding Caspar solution directly onto a patient's bed with ONDO's platform is a substantial upgrade in terms of providing holistic, patient-centric care" according to Ashutosh Saxena, CEO of Caspar AI. "By integrating our full suite of contactless monitoring solutions directly onto a patient's bed, and factoring additional data sets from other tools on the ONDO platform, we can provide 100x more analytics and insights than before, which will fundamentally change the way we are able to deliver care in the marketplace. I can't think of a better way to accomplish our mission of delivering AI-powered care to facilities in the most seamless way possible!"

About Caspar AI:

Caspar is revolutionizing next-gen patient care by delivering ambient AI sensing solutions into a variety of care settings. Caspar AI's monitoring approach delivers millions of data points on vitals and over 20 additional health and wellness markers to help care teams deliver better care without the need for active patient compliance. To learn more, visit us on our website at https://caspar.ai or email us at [email protected].

About ONDO Systems:

ONDO is powering a new era of smart nursing care with a standardized device network and cloud platform, delivering real time clinical and workflow data from any partnered IoT or data solution into a single, user-friendly dashboard, purpose built for the post-acute care channel. With a growing suite of solutions for fall mitigation, infection detection, vitals monitoring, asset tracking and more, ONDO is empowering care providers to adopt the technologies they need to best care for their patient and resident populations and optimize their staff and facility operations across the care continuum. Visit ondosystems.com for more information or contact us at [email protected].

