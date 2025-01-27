OnDoc.ai and Valet Health Partner to Revolutionize Patient Education with Physician Avatars

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDoc.ai and Valet Health proudly announce a groundbreaking collaboration to develop and deliver physician avatars that redefine patient education and engagement. This innovative joint go-to-market strategy aims to harness the power of cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to empower patients with clear, personalized health information to improve their individual journeys to better health.

The collaboration will initially focus on specialties including Interventional Pain, Orthopedics, Orthobiologics, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Surgery. Through the use of advanced AI-powered physician avatars, patients will gain access to detailed education about treatment options, procedural insights, and guidance tailored to their unique needs.

"At OnDoc.ai, we are thrilled to partner with Valet Health in bringing our cutting-edge AI technology to the forefront of patient education and engagement," said John Rioux, CEO of OnDoc.ai. "Our expertise in creating hyper-realistic physician avatars and developing comprehensive educational libraries allows physicians to provide accurate, accessible, and personalized health information like never before. Valet Health's proven model for connecting physicians with their existing and prospective patients through data-driven, multi-channel strategies ensures that these educational videos reach the right patients, at the right time. Together, our companies can help physicians engage patients innovatively while seamlessly integrating into their existing workflows."

Valet Health and OnDoc.ai plan to showcase this pioneering approach at prominent medical conferences throughout 2025, beginning with the North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS), American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians (ASIPP), Interventional Orthobiologics Foundation (IOF), The Orthobiologic Institute (TOBI), and the NAPA Pain Conference.

"At Valet Health, we are proud to partner with OnDoc.ai to redefine patient education and engagement in today's digital age," said Dave Bowen, CEO of Valet Health. "With a multi-channel approach powered by physician avatars, we're bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and the personal touch that remains at the core of medicine. By delivering personalized guidance, we help patients navigate the overwhelming amount of information online, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health while maintaining the human connection essential to exceptional care."

The innovative physician avatars will enable healthcare providers to amplify their reach while fostering trust and understanding in patient interactions. By leveraging the power of AI and immersive technology, this partnership sets a new standard for digital patient engagement, ensuring patients have access to accurate and clear information tailored to their healthcare journey. For more information about this partnership or upcoming conference appearances, visit ValetHealth.com and OnDoc.ai.

About Valet Health

Valet Health plays a pivotal role in the evolving landscape of healthcare marketing technology by harnessing the power of data mining and digital marketing analytics. The company standardizes online information about physicians and clinics, intelligently captures new patient referrals, and engages existing patient segments through behavior-based automation. Specializing in growth-oriented digital programs, Valet Health utilizes its proprietary healthcare experience platform to measure and demonstrate marketing ROI for clients across North America. For more information https://valethealth.com/ or connect with Valet Health on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/valet-health/

