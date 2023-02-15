OnDot Media Launches Three New Tech Media Platforms - A Guide for Modern Marketers, Developers, and Finance Professionals

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OnDot Media, a leading global technology media company, launches three new technology-focused publications. The new publications, Talk MarTech, Talk FinTech & TalkDev, caters to industry-specific business & IT Leaders and enthusiasts.

OnDot Media is a London-based, performance-driven organization committed to making a meaningful impact. OnDot Media aims to enable B2B brands to engage with IT and Business audiences.

"We are excited to expand our existing portfolio by launching three new publications. Our vision is simple, and we aim to create platforms where business & IT leaders discuss, learn and share ideas—helping them better their organizations' efficiencies. The content curated in our new publications will enable business leaders to stay updated with the latest industry-specific technologies & trends," says Sameer Datta, CEO OnDot Media.

Bridging the gap between technology and users

With the ever-expanding technology landscape. Businesses today need to integrate tools and technologies into the IT infrastructure to stay ahead of the curve. Implementing the right technology and strategies is an ongoing challenge for business and IT leaders. OnDot Media aims to help leaders make informed decisions.

OnDot Media has been running leading technology publications on IT, IT security, and marketing. The new publications aim to focus on industry-specific trends and innovation and foster meaningful conversations.

TalkMarTech keeps marketing leaders updated with the newest technology innovations, disruptive tech initiatives, and the most relevant MarTech-stack updates and conversations across the globe.

TalkDev is a repository for software developers and technology enthusiasts to keep up with the latest and most relevant topics and news in terms of blogs, articles, and news views, as well as conversations with software and development industry experts.

TalkFintech is focused on the latest financial sector technologies and tools- covering all tech used by banks, investors, insurance, and wealth management sectors- and also conversations on retail financial management tools.

The brand currently has three media properties - TalkCMO, Enterprise Talk, and IT Security Wire.

The editorial team of OnDot Media leverages its vast experience to curate content that business, marketing, development, and finance veterans & leaders consume to stay updated and relevant in the industry.

About OnDot Media

OnDot Media is a trusted and dependable growth partner specializing in content, content dissemination, digital marketing, and multi-channel outreach. We create quality content to share knowledge, generate trust and forge strong relationships with our clients.

OnDot reaches millions of readers monthly across its brands in more than 150 countries. With a physical presence in over eight countries and multiple centers worldwide.

For more information, connect with:

Kanika Goswami

[email protected]

866-366-6368

SOURCE ODM