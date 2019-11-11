One & All Agency Announces Strategic Partnership With Make-A-Wish® America

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One & All, a leading agency serving the nonprofit sector, today announced a strategic partnership with Make-A-Wish® America, the largest wish-granting organization for children with critical illnesses. Together, Make-A-Wish and One & All will strive to grant the wish of every eligible child.

At present, Make-A-Wish can accommodate half of such wishes but is committed to doing even more because of the potential power of a wish in a child's healing journey. Research shows that wishes can help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness.

To rapidly expand their wish-granting capacity, Make-A-Wish sought a partner with standard-setting expertise in digital media and direct-response TV fundraising. As the selected agency, One & All has been tasked with integrating those two channels seamlessly.

According to One & All, a fundamental shift has taken place over the past five years in the way consumers view and engage with brands. A key differentiator in today's nonprofit marketplace is the ability to harness the power of integrated online and offline video and to reimagine the way nonprofits interact and engage with prospects and donors using audience-specific content throughout the brand funnel.

"We are immensely proud to be partnering with Make-A-Wish America, one of the most well-known, respected, and emotionally powerful social impact organizations in the country," said Kevin White, President, One & All. "Excitement about the account is incredibly high throughout the agency, and our teams are eager to tell the stories of the wish kids and their families. We look forward to bringing the agency's 40-plus years of TV and video success to bear so Make-A-Wish can grant more wishes and change even more lives."

"We are thrilled to have One & All support our mission to grant every eligible child's wish," said Amanda Clayton, Senior Director, Digital Revenue, Make-A-Wish America. "Through the guidance of the One & All team around digital and TV strategy, we can more effectively connect with individuals who can support our mission to reach each child and ultimately move us closer to our goal of granting every wish."

About Make-A-Wish America

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. They seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S. grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

About One & All Agency

One & All exists to help nonprofit organizations solve the world's most pressing problems. For nearly a century, the agency has been providing data-driven solutions that create real and powerful connections between nonprofit organizations and people to fuel growth and impact. With offices in Los Angeles and Atlanta, One & All helps clients through direct response fundraising, brand strategy and advertising, analytics, consulting services, and digital and social campaigns. During the firm's long-tenured relationships, it has generated growth and results for more than 70 humane societies and over 250 rescue missions and food banks. One & All is part of the Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group.

About Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group

Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group (OSMG) aligns the growing demand for highly specialized consumer and retail marketing services with integrated solution teams consisting of the best talent to address clients' needs. OSMG provides global services that include: point-of-sale marketing and merchandise technology, field marketing and sales support, brand extension and representation; talent management; Purpose; and consulting and fundraising for non-profit organizations. Omnicom Specialty Marketing Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.

SOURCE One & All