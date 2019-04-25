One Agora Integrative Health Introduces Groundbreaking Technology, Emsculpt® That Goes Beyond Circumferential Reduction

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Agora Integrative Health Clinic announces the addition of EMSCULPT, the first and only non-invasive body shaping procedure that simultaneously addresses both Muscle and Fat. EMSCULPT introduces an entirely new technology that goes beyond waistline reduction and elimination of fat cells. This dual treatment addresses physiological distinctions currently excluded from other procedures, such as muscle, making it ideal for fit individuals with a lower BMI seeking improvement in muscle and fat in hard to target areas.

"Muscles represent about 35 percent of the human body, but existing aesthetic treatments only focus on the reduction of fat and fail to address muscle," said Dr. Meaghan Kirschling, DC, APRN. "EMSCULPT now offers a procedure to treat our fitness-focused patients who are not candidates for existing technologies as they don't have bulk or excess fat to lose. By finally addressing muscle tone, this treatment supports an individual's dedication to an active and healthy lifestyle, helping them address and further define those particularly stubborn areas. This technology can be used to help reduce either waist circumference while building muscle or building muscle in the gluts for a nonsurgical buttock lift."

EMSCULPT is FDA-cleared for the strengthening, toning and firming of the abdomen and buttocks. The game-changing technology helps fit patients achieve next-level, abdominal contouring results and increases the strength and stamina of the gluteal region to help athletic patients take their buttocks to the next level.

Utilizing HIFEM® technology, EMSCULPT offers a first-of-its-kind application of a unique magnetic field which penetrates through skin to deliver almost 20,000 muscular contractions per 30 minute session to impact muscle, as well as fat. Once penetrated, the energy induces supramaximal muscle contractions that are accompanied by a rapid metabolic reaction in fat cells to not only strengthen and build muscle, but also reduce fat.

Tested in seven unique clinical studies utilizing all four established methods of evaluation, including MRI, CT, Ultrasound and Histology, EMSCULPT addressed both the abdomen and buttocks and delivered consistent results in muscle gain and fat loss:

19 percent reduction in subcutaneous abdominal fat

16 percent increase in muscle mass

Average waist reduction of 4.4cm

96 percent satisfaction with treatment results

For optimal results, the One Agora team recommends four 30-minute treatment sessions over the course of a two week period. Best results will be seen after 3-months with continued improvement over a 6-month time period. Treatment pricing $1000/session or introductory price special- Series of 4 for $3000 ($1000 savings).

One Agora is a wellness-based clinic that is located in Bloomington, MN. We are a team of medical professionals that focuses on functional medicine, aesthetic services, and nonsurgical medical weight loss options. We are health care leaders in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area and are excited to be one of the first clinics in the area to offer this state-of-the-art body sculpting technology.

