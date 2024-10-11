One America News Launches to 162 Million Homes Across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa via Eutelsat's Flagship HOTBIRD

OAN Launches on Eutelsat's Flagship HOTBIRD 13° East to 162 Million Homes in EMENA

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network (OAN) proudly announces its expansion to 162 million homes across Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa (EMENA) through Eutelsat's flagship HOTBIRD (13° East) satellite. This monumental launch, facilitated by industry leading technology company MuxIP, ensures viewers across EMENA can access real-time US and global news as OAN continues to grow its worldwide presence.

"We're excited to partner with MuxIP to make this deployment a reality," said Charles Herring, President of OAN. "Expanding our reach across Europe and MENA has been a core objective for OAN, and now, thanks to MuxIP, we've achieved that goal—bringing OAN into over 160 million homes via HOTBIRD."

HOTBIRD, a major European broadcasting hub reaching over 160 million homes, is now home to OAN, giving news consumers in the region a direct line to trusted US news and breaking stories from around the globe.

"We're thrilled to support quality channels like OAN in their deployment on Eutelsat's HOTBIRD," said Thomas Link, CEO of MuxIP. "Over the next year, we'll continue working with a wide range of networks to expand their presence across Europe and beyond."

OAN operates from news bureaus in California and Washington, D.C., and during the 2024 election season, was one of the few networks to provide live, uninterrupted coverage of major political events, including the DNC and RNC conventions and the presidential and vice-presidential debates. OAN's in-depth reporting continues daily, with live updates from its media tent on the White House North Lawn.

For more on OAN, visit www.oann.com.

About MuxIP

MuxIP is a global leader in the rapidly expanding Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST) market and an innovator in Broadcast, Satellite, and Cable integration. Their patented cloud-based technology simplifies content preparation, channel scheduling, live event streaming, and dynamic video advertising—helping media companies create, monetize, and distribute FAST linear channels across leading platforms. Learn more at MuxIP.com.

About One America News Network (OAN)

Launched on July 4, 2013, OAN delivers independent, credible US and international news 24/7. Operating from Washington, D.C., and California, OAN produces 18 hours of live news each weekday, alongside four prime-time talk shows. Available via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming platforms, OAN also offers a 24/7 live-streaming app, "OAN Live," accessible on most leading devices. Visit www.oann.com for more details.

