ONE Announces New CEO Appointment of Lani Kane-Hanan; Co-Founder and CEO John Rowley Transitions to Executive Chairman

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Network Exchange, Inc (ONE), a global leader in digital business solutions amongst the travel, hospitality, retail and financial sectors, announced today the appointment of Lani Kane-Hanan as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Lani will assume the CEO role at ONE in late June 2023 as John Rowley, the current Chief Executive Officer of ONE, transitions to the Executive Chairman role, continuing his leadership presence at the organization alongside Co-Founder, Marcia Rowley.

Kane-Hanan, is a widely respected industry executive with more than 30 years of experience in the travel and leisure industry. Previously, Kane-Hanan held the position of EVP and Chief Development & Product Officer for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (MVW, NYSE:VAC) until February, 2023. In her global role at MVW, she was responsible for architecting growth and driving innovation through the development of new and reimagined products, resorts, brands, experiences, and partnerships. Prior to joining MVW in 2000, Kane-Hanan was part of the senior leadership team at Arthur Andersen's real estate consulting practice, where she specialized in strategic planning and product development for leisure, residential, and cruise companies.

John Rowley, ONE's Co-Founder commented, "We are thrilled that Lani Kane-Hanan will join ONE as our new CEO. Lani is an innovator and strategic growth leader. She has a proven track record for driving results due to her ideal mix of business acumen, authentic leadership, and product development expertise. Her background and experience will perfectly complement our existing management team and our focus on delivering high quality products and services to our partners.

We are honored to welcome Lani into the CEO role at ONE," said Marcia Rowley. "I have so much respect for Lani. She is a remarkable and distinguished leader with the experience, drive, and vision to expand on the success of ONE and bring new and exciting opportunities to the business as we move into our next phase of growth and innovation."

It is no surprise that Kane-Hanan is widely recognized and was most recently named one of the Top 50 Women Leaders in Miami for 2023. Lani will continue ONE's mission of being a global leader by implementing innovative business solutions for generations to come.

"ONE has a uniquely powerful and scalable next generation tech platform and one of the most impressive teams in the industry," said Kane-Hanan. "I have long admired John and Marcia Rowley and all they have achieved. I look forward to partnering with John and Marcia, as well as the rest of the leadership team, to help our business partners leverage ONE's platform and services to propel their business forward."

About Open Network Exchange (ONE)

ONE drives enterprise level digital transformation and other valuable sales and marketing services for its business partners. Through a powerful e-commerce platform, which leverages next generation loyalty and barter/exchange technology, mobile-first customer experiences and AI-infused data services, ONE drives new business opportunities, customer acquisition, engagement and retention, and generates incremental new revenue streams for its business partners. The integration of a powerful Marketplace platform enables global partners to provide significant value to their customers through the exchange of new or existing alternative currencies for a wide-range of high-demand products and services. With over 30 years of experience, the ONE team has created and supported unique and innovative benefit programs and solutions for some of the world's most respected brands across the travel, financial, entertainment, technology, education, and retail industries.

