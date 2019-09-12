ONE Bahamas Fund Established To Support Hurricane Dorian Relief And Recovery

CONTRIBUTORS INCLUDE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE, TIGER WOODS, NEXUS LUXURY COLLECTION, RBC AND THE ALBANY COMMUNITY

Group pledges $6 million toward Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery

ALBANY, Bahamas, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Golfing great Tiger Woods and GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actor Justin Timberlake announced today they have teamed up with NEXUS Luxury Collection, Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and members of the Bahamas resort community of ALBANY to establish the ONE Bahamas Fund, raising money in support of the Hurricane Dorian relief and recovery efforts. The founding partners of the Fund have collectively pledged $6 million, and donations received by the public will be matched dollar for dollar with a goal of raising a minimum of $12 million for relief efforts. Anyone in the world can donate online at www.onebahamasfund.org.

Hurricane Dorian struck Abaco with winds exceeding 175 mph and proceeded onto Grand Bahama Island, stalling for 36 hours and inflicting horrific damage, displacing 20% of the country's population and destroying almost all of the public community infrastructure.

ONE Bahamas Fund will direct funds toward both immediate first response efforts on the ground as well as long-term support for Bahamian residents including a focus on shelter (temporary and low-cost housing), living necessities (clothing, food and communication devices), educational support (scholarships, transportation costs and supplies), community (aiding in the design and development of infrastructure needs that are outside of traditional government purview) and seed funding for Bahamian businesses. ONE Bahamas Fund will also work with grassroots and established programs with proven success and accountability controls in place to directly assist those impacted by the storm and expedite rebuilding efforts.

"It's horrifying to see the videos and hear the stories about the effects of Hurricane Dorian," said Tiger Woods. "We're matching each contribution dollar for dollar so if someone gives $100, we'll match it and from that one pledge, we raise $200. Collectively we have pledged $6 million, and our hope is that others will join us in the effort so we can actually raise $12 million or more. The need in The Bahamas is very real."

"The images coming out of The Bahamas are devastating," stated Timberlake. "We know people everywhere want to help, and we hope through the ONE Bahamas Fund we're enabling the broadest group of people to get involved and support the recovery and rebuilding efforts necessary to get nearly 70,000 people back on their feet."

The U.S. registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization will accept financial support from around the world – leveraging not only the pledged funds of the principals but also harnessing the international reach of these partners. The Fund will support a wide range of recovery and long-term rebuilding initiatives required due to the catastrophic destruction from Hurricane Dorian.

"As part of a global community, we're heartbroken by the tragic impact of this extremely powerful storm on our colleagues and clients and their friends and neighbours in The Bahamas," said Jennifer Tory, Chair, RBC Foundation. "With more than 100 years of shared history in The Bahamas, this is our community. We have an opportunity to support Bahamians and help in the rebuilding of their lives and our shared future."

"This is a tragedy that needs a coordinated and sustained response. The challenges will continue beyond the early weeks and months of aid into rebuilding homes, schools and workplaces, likely for years," said Christopher Anand, managing partner of the international hospitality organization NEXUS Luxury Collection, which owns ALBANY located on the island of New Providence. The resort community hosts the annual TGR Foundation Hero World Challenge that will be contested in December. "ALBANY is a long-term stakeholder in The Bahamas and we share the responsibility to make a difference. It's amazing that Tiger, Justin, RBC and our ALBANY members have acted so quickly and generously to support and help address the complex issues now facing The Bahamas." Both Woods and Timberlake are partners in the NEXUS Luxury Collection.

"The ONE Bahamas Fund is rooted in the foundational belief that we all share this planet and the only way to face large-scale challenges is through human collaboration, cooperation and a collective response – effectively acting as one because after all, we are one people," said Anand.

More information about the ONE Bahamas Fund and ways to donate can be found at www.onebahamasfund.org .

About RBC

RBC is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. rbc.com

About NEXUS Luxury Collection



NEXUS Luxury Collection is an international real estate development and asset management company owned by Joe Lewis and Tavistock Group, golfing greats Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, and actor and musician Justin Timberlake. Noted leisure assets in the NEXUS portfolio include the 600-acre luxury resort community of Albany in The Bahamas, The Sanctuary, a state-of-the-art recording studio, NEXUS Club New York, NEXUS Club at Baha Mar, NEXUS Club Exumas in The Bahamas, NEXUS Sky Lounge by Signature Flight Support, NEXUS Golf New York, the Hero World Challenge and Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. nexusluxco.com



About Albany



Albany is a luxury resort community located in The Bahamas, jointly owned by Tavistock Group, golfing greats Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, and actor and musician Justin Timberlake. Opened in 2010, Albany is nestled within 600 oceanfront acres on the southwestern end of New Providence and conveniently located within a seven-minute drive from Nassau's international airport and two private airfields. Albany features an array of residential offerings and amenities for all members of the family, including a luxury boutique hotel comprised of private residences, a 71-slip mega-yacht marina, an Ernie Els-designed golf course with extensive practice facilities, a fitness complex featuring a core strength and weight studio, yoga and Pilates studio, CrossFit course, cardio and spin studio, lap pool, luxury spa, adult pool, family pool and family water park, kids' clubhouse and casual and fine dining restaurants. albanybahamas.com

SOURCE The Nexus Luxury Collection, Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.nexusluxurycollection.com

