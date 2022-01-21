One Body Networking, Inc. Hosts Virtual Birthday Celebration Blood Drive During January 22-31

WHERE: Donors can go to any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston and use Donor Code JW13. To schedule an appointment, click https://www.giveblood.org/donate/find-a-location/community-blood-drives/janice-weavers-blood-drive/.

WHY: About 1,000 blood donations per day are needed as a vital lifeline in Houston's healthcare industry, including surgeries, cancer treatments, and various medical procedures.

WHO:

The Vibe

McKnight's Bail Bonds

Crockett & Sons Enterprises

City of Houston

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

N.A.P. Productions

Next Wave Entertainment LLC

AUDIO/VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:

Tune in live for an Hour of Power hosted by 90.9 KTSU-FM via Facebook at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rebekah Williams Tate, Blood Drive Coordinator

Cell: 404-543-6594

Email: [email protected]

About One Body Networking, Inc.

One Body Networking Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. Our motto is, "It's in your blood to save a life. We are many members, but One Body." For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org .

SOURCE One Body Networking, Inc.