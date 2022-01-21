One Body Networking, Inc. Hosts Virtual Birthday Celebration Blood Drive During January 22-31

Jan 21, 2022, 16:22 ET
HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: Blood Drive in partnership with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center celebrates Janice Weaver's 64th birthday and her eighth years as a survivor of the blood cancer TTP (thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura).
WHEN: Saturday, January 22, 2022, thru Monday, January 31, 2022
WHERE: Donors can go to any Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston and use Donor Code JW13. To schedule an appointment, click https://www.giveblood.org/donate/find-a-location/community-blood-drives/janice-weavers-blood-drive/.
WHY: About 1,000 blood donations per day are needed as a vital lifeline in Houston's healthcare industry, including surgeries, cancer treatments, and various medical procedures.
WHO:
- The Vibe
- McKnight's Bail Bonds
- Crockett & Sons Enterprises
- City of Houston
- Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center
- N.A.P. Productions
- Next Wave Entertainment LLC
AUDIO/VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:
Tune in live for an Hour of Power hosted by 90.9 KTSU-FM via Facebook at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 22, 2022.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Rebekah Williams Tate, Blood Drive Coordinator
Cell: 404-543-6594
Email: [email protected]
About One Body Networking, Inc.
One Body Networking Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is built around paying it forward by hosting blood drives. The successful first annual blood drive was held at the Texas Women's Empowerment Foundation. Since then, One Body Networking, Inc. has continued hosting its official blood drive tour throughout Houston with various non-profit and educational institutions. Our motto is, "It's in your blood to save a life. We are many members, but One Body." For more information, visit https://onebodynetworking.org.
SOURCE One Body Networking, Inc.
Share this article