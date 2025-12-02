ONE Bow River Announces Strategic Investment in Odyssey Space Research to Advance Spaceflight Software and Engineering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Bow River National Defense Fund is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Odyssey Space Research, LLC ("Odyssey"), a leading provider of spaceflight software and engineering services. The partnership will support Odyssey's continued growth and its work on mission-critical space programs for government and commercial customers.

Odyssey Space Research

ONE Bow River's National Defense Fund invests in critical technology companies that strengthen U.S. national security and the broader defense and space ecosystem. Odyssey's capabilities in flight software, guidance, navigation and control, and mission analysis are directly aligned with the Fund's focus on high-assurance, technically differentiated platforms.

"We are honored to welcome Odyssey into our portfolio," said Kevin O'Neil, Chief Investment Officer at ONE Bow River. "Odyssey sits at the heart of where we see U.S. space and defense heading. The industry requires high-reliability software and engineering services that directly support complex, human-rated and robotic missions. We believe this partnership will help accelerate Odyssey's growth and further extend its impact on critical national space programs."

Through this investment, ONE Bow River will leverage its defense, government, and technology network to support Odyssey's strategic initiatives, including growth with existing customers, expansion into new mission areas, and continued investment in proprietary tools and software.

"We are excited to partner with ONE Bow River to further our mission of advancing space exploration through innovative software solutions and customized engineering services," said Brian Rishikof, Chief Executive Officer of Odyssey. "This investment will enable us to accelerate our growth and deliver even greater value to our government and industry customers as we continue to bridge the realms of exploration and commercialization."

About Odyssey

Odyssey Space Research is dedicated to advancing space exploration and development by providing innovative software solutions and custom engineering services. Odyssey supports a wide range of civil, defense, and commercial space missions, helping customers achieve their most ambitious objectives in orbit and beyond. To learn more, visit https://www.odysseysr.com .

About ONE Bow River

At the heart of ONE Bow River's mission is a commitment to invest in, nurture, and advance companies focused on software and data solutions for the Government. Guided by the investment principles of the Department of Defense's Office of Strategic Capital, ONE Bow River seeks to identify new opportunities that promote sustainable growth across its portfolio. ONE Bow River strives to deliver unparalleled value to shareholders while significantly enhancing our nation's defense capabilities. For further details, please visit https://onebowriver.com.

SOURCE ONE Bow River National Defense Fund