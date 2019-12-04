One Bra, 13 Different Ways - GiaPenta Unveils The Kavala Take-Anywhere Bra with Temperature Balancing Technology

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GiaPenta aims to turn the lingerie industry inside out with the release of its latest 13 configuration - temperature balancing bra, the Kavala. The Kavala strapless bra which comes with 3 adjustable and removable straps has been intricately designed to be worn 13 different ways.

The Kavala Bra The Blue Kavala Bra

GIAPENTA's expansive selection of innovatively designed bras, panties, body suits, camis and sleep masks are made from temperature-balancing tech fabrics sourced from around the globe including its proprietary TempPro®. With TempPro, when wearers start to get warm, the fabric proactively pulls heat away from the body so overheating and sweating are reduced. When the body gets cold, stored heat is released back to the wearer.

"GIAPENTA means 'forever' in Greek," says Kris Strouthopoulos, GiaPenta's founder. "And it reminds us every day to remain forever innovative, forever inspired and forever in tune with what women want. In keeping with that promise, we will not design anything until we get consumer input. That has led to lingerie that provides unmatched comfort and support that gives our clientele the confidence to take on their demanding day while feeling beautiful."

The bra's evolution is the result of ingenuity, input and leadership from what can be best described as an army of women that includes influential business founders and executives, thought leaders, style icons and lovers of lingerie by the hundreds who provided their feedback via a crowdsourcing undertaking. Names like Rebecca Minkoff; Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, co-founder of Gilt Groupe and GlamSquad; Anjali Kumar, co-founder of The Justice Department and former senior counsel at Google and Warby Parker; Samantha Yanks, founder & former EIC of Hamptons and Gotham magazines; Sandra Campos, CEO of DVF; Susan McPherson, founder and CEO of McPherson Strategies, make up their roster of supporters and advisors.

"No one knows what women need and want better than women – especially when it comes to intimates," added Kris. "It's time for women to take the lead in this field and in partnership with our customers, we will make sure that becomes the new normal."

