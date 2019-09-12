ONE Brands Introduces Highly Anticipated Plant-Based Protein Bar Line at Natural Products Expo East

BALTIMORE, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Brands, one of the fastest growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE Protein Bars, will preview their latest plant-based addition to the company's product roster at Natural Products Expo East (Booth #8511). ONE PLANT offers consumers 12 grams of protein and the brand's signature ONE gram of sugar, available in the two tasty flavors of Chocolate Peanut Butter and Banana Nut Bread, which will be sampled at the show and on-shelves this October.

ONE Plant Protein Bars, Banana Nut Bread ONE Plant Protein Bars, Chocolate Peanut Butter

ONE PLANT delivers superior taste and texture and provides consumers a guilt-free, plant-based snack to fuel their active lifestyles. This latest line extension was created in response to the underdevelopment of the plant-based category as related to performance, taste and macro-nutrients. Capitalizing on the positive feedback for ONE's core roster of protein bars, the brand now aims to provide the same superior taste, texture and only 1 gram of sugar that the brand is known for, to the plant-based category. These elements, paired with the bar's macro-nutrients, position the new offering as an unmatched plant-based bar that delivers functional benefits for vegan and non-vegan consumers alike.

"The industry has been experiencing a significant demand for plant-based alternatives from consumers," said Peter Burns, CEO of ONE Brands. "We have been listening to consumers who are disappointed with the taste and nutritional profile in this space. We believe it is important to listen to this feedback and transform the plant-based bar set with delicious flavor and unparalleled texture. We are thrilled to offer attendees at Expo East a sneak peek at this new offering and look forward to sharing ONE PLANT with consumers nationwide this Fall."

ONE PLANT will be available on ONE Brands' website as well as at select stores nationwide starting in October. The new bars will retail for a SRP of $2.99 and will be sampled throughout Expo East. Natural Products Expo East will take place September 11-14 at the Baltimore Convention Center located at 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201. For more information on the trade show, please visit www.expoeast.com. For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtags #YouveFoundTheONE and #TASTEBUDSDONTLIE and tag @one1brands.

About ONE Brands

ONE Brands proves that guilt-free indulgence is possible. ONE Brands delivers anytime, anywhere protein bars that prove great taste and good health are not mutually exclusive. ONE provides decadent, crave-worthy flavored bars that are packed with protein, and only ONE gram of sugar per serving. With the ONE core line including 20 grams of protein, and ONE PLANT bars packing 12 grams of plant-based protein – ONE Bars are perfect for breakfast, lunch, on-the-go snacking, post-workout recovery or just because. Through in-house research and recipe development, ONE is committed to offering exceptional taste, superior texture, and functionality—no compromises. The ONE Brands product roster of fifteen powerfully delicious core flavors is available at GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and gyms across the country, as well as Walmart, Target and other top regional grocers. Newly launched ONE Plant-based flavors will be available at select GNC, Vitamin Shoppe and Walmart stores, starting in October. Congratulations, #YouveFoundTheONE.

