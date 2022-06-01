One C Presents His New Single and Video "Perversa"

This new single has "reggaeton de la mata" sounds with a mixture of the sounds of today's reggaeton.

Listen to "Perversa" on all digital music platforms.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The urban music artist, One C (onecmusica), releases his new single "Perversa" today. In the song, the artist experimented with the sounds of classic reggaeton with a mixture of the sounds of today's music. The song "Perversa" comes out under the Hitz Machine record label and is now available on all digital platforms.

Perversa Video Out Now!

The song is a composition by One C Musica, as he also knows on social networks, and produced by Melou-D and Shine. "Perversa" is a fun song that tells the story of a person who knows a woman with great confidence and makes him understand that he will not be able to reach her as a loser and that she is someone who has to work hard to get to her.

The music video was under the direction of Alberto Colom Films, and filmed in Yauco, Puerto Rico. The music video goes hand in hand with the lyrics of the song, where the woman in the story is shown being bad and "Perversa". Don't miss the music video on One C Musica's YouTube channel!

Watch the video and listen to the song "Perversa" HERE.

