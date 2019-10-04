ONE Cannabis' Exhibits New Retail Brand, Unity Rd., at The Franchise Canada Show

Company Representatives Talk New Brand and Franchise Opportunities in Cannabis at Booth No. 416

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - ONE Cannabis Group ("ONE" or "the Company") will be debuting its new retail brand—Unity Rd.—for the first time at a franchise expo this weekend at The Franchise Canada Show in Toronto.

Taking place October 5 & 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT at Enercare Centre (Hall C; Exhibition Place Toronto), the Franchise Canada Show is the official show of the Canadian Franchise Association (CFA). It offers the opportunity for the surrounding communities to meet face-to-face with leading franchisors, connect with industry experts, attend free seminars, and explore franchise opportunities in every industry and at all investment levels.

ONE Cannabis' VP of Franchise Development Justin Livingston and Development Coordinator Tiarra Convento will be exhibiting Unity Rd. at Booth No. 416 to seek Master and Regional Developer franchise candidates in Canada as well as single- and multi-unit franchisees in the Northern United States. Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan are among the leading states the franchise is planning to develop.

Complimentary tickets to the Franchise Canada Show are available here.

"Everything is lining up," Livingston said. "The launch of Unity Rd. coincided perfectly with expansion of the Michigan and Massachusetts cannabis markets – not to mention Illinois also opening up for dispensary applications. These three markets in particular are the ones to watch due to their already well-established medicinal customer base, population size and location. If you've been thinking of getting into cannabis but hesitating, the time to act is now."

UNITY RD. IS PRIMED TO REDEFINE THE MODERN CANNABIS SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

Grounded by current and future cannabis consumer needs, the new store design hosts various innovative features, including a designated store-within-a-store area that blends in with the salesfloor for vendor pop-ups and product features. Another highlight is the open-entry design that pours into a flexible, free-flowing floor plan, eliminating wait times and allowing for both a self-guided approach throughout the store as well as enlightening consultation. Further, the assortment of the highest-quality products is easily shopped by needs (e.g., relief, sleep and pain) as well as new products, best sellers, and seasonal items.

Beyond physical features, the new retail brand is a catalyst for fostering community through the power of cannabis. The Company intensifies the strength of the plant through its neighborly purpose as well as its franchise and social equity programs.

The first Unity Rd. branded stores will open in the first half of 2020 in Denver. The Unity Rd. logo and store prototype image can be viewed and downloaded here.

FRANCHISE OPPORTUNITIES IN CANNABIS

ONE Cannabis began its franchise program in early 2018 and has multiple agreements signed for development across the United States. The viable, impactful, and sustainable platform creates a smooth path to cannabis entrepreneurship with a level of support that the Company says doesn't exist elsewhere in the industry. Franchise partners utilize ONE's award-winning products, deep network of seasoned experts, and turnkey franchise blueprint to enter the complex industry with ease.

The Company partners with both new franchisee investors and existing multi-unit franchisees who are looking to diversify their franchise portfolio. Franchise partner investment costs range from $1 million to $2.5 million, including a $100,000 franchise fee for a single unit or $250,000 for three units. Those interested in becoming a Unity Rd. franchisee should have access to a minimum $750,000 in liquid capital. Franchisees may be owner-operators or passive owners with a designated, experienced manager running operations.

To learn more about the Unity Rd. franchise opportunity, contact Tiarra Convento at tiarra@ocginc.com or visit ocginc.com.

ABOUT ONE CANNABIS GROUP:

ONE Cannabis Group ("ONE" or "the Company") is a Denver-based, vertically integrated cannabis company that's making a name for itself as the bridge connecting the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. Across its brands, the Company covers several areas of cannabis-related business functions, including franchising, social equity, cultivation, consulting, real estate, retail operations and technology (point of sale). Denver's award-winning Green Man Cannabis is among them. Its well-known for its connoisseur-grade craft cannabis and numerous Cannabis Cup wins. Recently, ONE became the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information, visit ocginc.com.

SOURCE ONE Cannabis