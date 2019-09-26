ONE Cannabis Launches New Retail Brand, Unity Rd., Keeping Community at the Core

Primed to Redefine the Modern Cannabis Shopping Experience, Unity Rd. Envelopes the Spirit of Cannabis Through a Neighborly Purpose

DENVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Imagine a place where neighbors from all walks of life can come together in a bright, warm hub that welcomes curiosity. A place that encourages goodwill and embraces an invigorating love for a natural, incredible plant that brings friends together to heal, share, play and create.

ONE Cannabis Group ("ONE" or "the Company"), a multi-state franchisor and vertically integrated cannabis operator, is making this place a reality with the launch of its retail brand: Unity Rd.

Grounded by current and future consumer wants and needs, Unity Rd. is set to redefine the modern cannabis shopping experience. A few highlights include:

An open-entry design that pours into a flexible, free-flowing floor plan that eliminates wait times and allows for both a self-guided approach throughout the store as well as enlightening consultation.

A designated store-within-a-store area blends in with the salesfloor for vendor pop-ups and product features.

Lifestyle posts are used across the length of the store to tell the brand's story, including the founding a decade ago as Green Man Cannabis, journey to Unity Rd. and creating change through its Social Equity & Economic Development (SEED) program.

Each store has its own localized art wall created by a nearby artist as well as an iconic landscape image that spans the ceiling.

The vast variety of the highest-quality products are easily shopped by needs (e.g., relief, sleep and pain) as well as new products, best sellers and seasonal items.

Beyond physical features, at its core, the new retail brand is a catalyst for fostering community through the power of cannabis.

"We began this journey years ago as a simple company that grew a product we believed in for people it mattered to," said the Denver-based Company's CEO and Co-Founder Christian Hageseth, who founded Green Man Cannabis in 2009, which is the foundation of the retail franchise brand. "We were inspired by the medicinal power of cannabis to provide a healthy, natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, and put our heart and soul into the business – striving to be the very best for our clients, our co-workers, and our community. And while we continued to learn and grow, we wanted something more. A bigger dream. A bigger promise. That promise is Unity Rd."

COO Mike Weinberger added, "With the launch of Unity Rd., our franchise and social equity partners are better positioned to stand out in the clouded marketplace and truly breathe the essence of what we stand for. Cannabis is a natural plant with near unlimited use as a medicinal healer, unquestionable command as a force for social goodwill, and unprecedented potential as a tool of economic empowerment that should be inclusive and accessible to all. Together, we need to embrace the power of the giving plant and focus on what it can do to help bring some balance back to society."

ONE intensifies the strength of the plant through its franchise and social equity programs. These viable, impactful, and sustainable platforms create a smooth path to cannabis entrepreneurship with a level of support that the Company says doesn't exist elsewhere in the industry. Franchise and SEED partners utilize ONE's award-winning products, deep network of seasoned experts, and turnkey franchise blueprint to enter the complex industry with ease.

The Company began its franchise and social equity programs in early 2018 and has multiple agreements signed for development across the United States. The first Unity Rd. branded stores will open in the first half of 2020 in Denver, with store designs and a full brand launch projected to be unveiled at MJBizCon this December in Las Vegas.

ABOUT ONE CANNABIS GROUP:

ONE Cannabis Group ("ONE" or "the Company") is a Denver-based, vertically integrated cannabis company that's making a name for itself as the bridge connecting the two previously disconnected worlds of cannabis and franchising. Across its brands, the Company covers several areas of cannabis-related business functions, including franchising, social equity, cultivation, consulting, real estate, retail operations and technology (point of sale). Denver's award-winning Green Man Cannabis is among them. Its well-known for its connoisseur-grade craft cannabis and numerous Cannabis Cup wins. Recently, ONE became the first cannabis business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award – a recognition presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising. For more information, visit ocginc.com.

