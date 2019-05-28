ONE Cannabis Presents Cannabis Franchising Business Model at CWCBExpo and IFE

Unique Opportunity for Colorado Cannabis Franchisor to Address its Key Industry Audiences- Cannabis & Franchising- This Week at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center

NEW YORK CITY, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Denver-based ONE Cannabis is building a major growth vehicle that will be taking the industry mainstream: cannabis franchising.

In a one-of-a-kind occurrence, both industry segments are uniting this week at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition (CWCBExpo) and International Franchise Expo (IFE) at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. ONE Cannabis is exhibiting at both shows to teach the cannabis crowd about franchising, and prospective franchise owners about the legal cannabis market.

Taking place from May 29 to June 1, CWCBExpo is a business-to-business trade show for the legalized cannabis industry. It's a leading forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors and entrepreneurs who are looking to achieve business success and identify new areas of growth in this dynamic and fast-growing industry.

Taking place from May 30 to June 1, IFE is the largest franchise expo in the country, where thousands of entrepreneurs and future business owners meet face-to-face with representatives from 400-plus franchise companies.

"For anyone interested in cannabis entrepreneurship, this is an ideal opportunity to explore both worlds at once and meet the only relevant team that's primed to engage with both audiences," said ONE Cannabis CEO and Co-Founder Christian Hageseth.

ONE Cannabis seeks prospective retail dispensary owners interested in growing the brand in U.S. and Canadian markets where medicinal or recreational use is legalized, and has single- and multi-unit franchise opportunities available.

"The most common question we hear from the franchise crowd is: how is this possible? And, the answer is quite simple: we operate like any other traditional franchise, providing the same depth of resources, ongoing support and vendor relationships that one would expect with any other franchise concept," said Hageseth. "Our commodity just happens to be cannabis. I encourage anyone exploring business opportunities in marijuana to visit us at either show and immerse yourself in cannabis at CWCBExpo."

Several key company players will be present at both shows. Interested parties can visit ONE Cannabis at Booth No. 151 at CWCBExpo and Booth No. 423 at IFE, or contact the VP of Franchise Development Justin Livingston at Justin@ocginc.com to set up an introductory meeting.

ONE CANNABIS LEADS CANNABIS FRANCHISING IN NORTH AMERICA

ONE Cannabis began franchising in early 2018 and currently has five franchise agreements signed for Colorado development, as well as several agreements in the works in other states and in Canada with different entrepreneurial teams. The company expects to add a dozen corporate and franchise locations in 2019 in multiple states. Recently, ONE Cannabis became the first marijuana business to earn a Franchise Times Dealmakers award. This recognition is presented to the boldest players driving mergers and acquisitions in franchising.

JOIN THE BUDDING CANNABIS MARKET WITH INDUSTRY LEADERS

ONE Cannabis team members have decades of experience in the legal cannabis industry, franchising and operations. With a proven business model in-hand, franchisees gain access to this knowledge – including operational systems, best practices, depth of resources, exclusive award-winning products and hundreds of vetted business relationships as well as national brand recognition and marketing support.

IDEAL FRANCHISE PARTNERS

ONE Cannabis partners with both new franchisee investors and existing multi-unit franchisees who are looking to diversify their franchise portfolio. Franchise partner investment costs range from $750,000 to $2.5 million, including a $100,000 franchise fee for a single unit or $250,000 for three units. Those interested in becoming a ONE Cannabis franchisee should have access to $750,000 in liquid capital. Franchisees may be owner-operators or passive owners with a designated, experienced manager running operations.

To learn more about the ONE Cannabis franchise opportunity, contact Justin Livingston at Justin@ocginc.com or visit ocginc.com.

ABOUT ONE CANNABIS :

ONE Cannabis is a Denver-based cannabis franchisor. The company's cutting-edge franchise offering stems from over a decade of proven cannabis operation combined with decades of franchise experience with industry veterans. With countless industry awards, the marijuana pioneers have now built the world's most powerful cannabis business franchise system. Through its franchise opportunities and Social Equity & Economic Development (SEED) program, ONE eases the industry's barrier to entry, making cannabis entrepreneurship more feasible to a broader group. ONE Cannabis CEO and co-founder Christian Hageseth has been named an "Industry Trailblazer" by High Times magazine. His entrepreneurial journey in the cannabis industry is chronicled in his book: Big Weed: An Entrepreneur's High-Stakes Adventures in the Budding Legal Marijuana Business. For more information about the ONE Cannabis franchise opportunity, visit ocginc.com.

