ONE Championship Announces Global Broadcast Details, Full Bout Card, and Event Week Activities for ONE 166: Qatar

ONE Championship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

26 Feb, 2024, 16:05 ET

Event Kicks Off This Friday At 3:30 p.m. AST/7:30 a.m. EST

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship (ONE), the world's largest martial arts organization, has announced global broadcast details, the full bout card, and the complete event week schedule for ONE 166: Qatar, presented by Visit Qatar, ONE's return to the Middle East at Qatar's Lusail Sports Arena on Friday, March 1.

ONE 166: Qatar airs live and free this Friday, March 1 at 7:30am EST on Prime Video in the U.S.

Visit Qatar is the official presenting partner of ONE 166: Qatar. Other partners include official media partner Media City Qatar, official partner Ooredoo Qatar, official global energy drink partner Monster Energy, as well as Grand Hyatt Doha, Mondrian Doha, Qatar Living, and I Love Qatar.

ONE 166: Qatar will mark the promotion's first-ever live event in the country and features three highly anticipated World Championship rematches. In the main event, undefeated ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion Anatoly Malykhin of Russia will challenge ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Reinier de Ridder of the Netherlands in a bid to become an unprecedented three-division World Champion. The co-main events of the evening will mark the return of ONE Featherweight MMA World Champion Tang Kai of China to face interim titleholder Thanh Le of the U.S. and Vietnam, and ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks of the U.S. defending his gold against former titleholder Joshua Pacio of the Philippines.

ONE 166: Qatar will be broadcast worldwide in 190 countries, and air exclusively on beIN Sports in the MENA region. The event will also air live and free on Watch.ONEFC.com in many regions around the world, and for the first time ever, Prime Video will be livestreaming a ONE numbered event for Prime members in the U.S. and Canada.

Limited tickets for ONE 166: Qatar are still available for purchase on the Virgin Megastore and Q-Tickets.

The full ONE 166: Qatar bout card features a captivating mix of international and Middle Eastern martial arts stars competing across MMA, Muay Thai, boxing, and submission grappling.

The official ONE 166: Qatar fight week schedule features several local events beginning Tuesday, February 27 that will livestream globally on ONE's YouTube and Facebook channels, including a pre-event Press Conference, Weigh-Ins & Hydration Tests, Ceremonial Weigh-Ins & Faceoffs, and post-event Press Conference:

About ONE Championship

ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, DAZN, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, U-NEXT, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

