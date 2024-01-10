ONE Championship Announces Return to the U.S. with ONE Fight Night Events in Denver and Atlanta

2024 Dates for ONE Fight Night on Prime Video Events Announced

SINGAPORE, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Championship, the world's largest martial arts organization, today announced that the promotion will return to the U.S. with live events at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado for ONE Fight Night 26 on September 6 and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for ONE Fight Night 28 on November 8. 

Coming off a successful U.S. debut last May with ONE Fight Night 10 at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado, ONE will look to carry that momentum into 2024, with all monthly ONE Fight Night events continuing to air live on Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: "We're thrilled to return to the U.S. to showcase the greatest World Champion martial artists in the country's best cities and sports arenas. America remains a high-priority market for us as we continue our global expansion, and we can't wait to get back on-ground to entertain our passionate fanbase in the region with quarterly U.S. events in September 2024 and beyond."

Details on the fight card and ticket on-sale will be announced at a later date, but you can register here for the latest ticket pre-sale information for these events.

Stage Front VIP, the exclusive U.S. VIP experience partner of ONE, will continue to provide fans with unrivaled access through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, premium hospitality offerings, athlete meet-and-greets, event collectibles and more.

The complete 2024 ONE Fight Night event schedule on Prime Video will be as follows:

  • Friday, January 12 – ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video
  • Friday, February 16 – ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video
  • Friday, March 8 – ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video
  • Friday, April 5 – ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video
  • Friday, May 3 – ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video
  • Friday, June 7 – ONE Fight Night 23 on Prime Video
  • Friday, July 5 – ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video
  • Friday, August 2 – ONE Fight Night 25 on Prime Video
  • Friday, September 6 – ONE Fight Night 26 on Prime Video
  • Friday, October 4 – ONE Fight Night 27 on Prime Video
  • Friday, November 8 – ONE Fight Night 28 on Prime Video
  • Friday, December 6 – ONE Fight Night 29 on Prime Video

About ONE Championship
ONE is the world's largest martial arts organization, ranking among the world's top five sports properties for viewership and engagement with a cumulative reach of over 400 million fans, according to Nielsen. ONE produces and distributes world-class events across more than 190 countries, featuring martial artists and World Champions from over 80 nations and all styles of martial arts including MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and more. ONE can be viewed on many of the largest global free-to-air and digital broadcasters, including Prime Video, Sky Sports, Globo, beIN SPORTS, Channel 7 HD, Seven Network, SuperSport, ELEVEN Sports, La Liga TV, Claro Sports, Star Sports, iQIYI, One Sports, ABEMA, Coupang, NET TV, Vidio, Mediapro, Skynet, Mediacorp, Match TV, and more.

SOURCE ONE Championship (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

