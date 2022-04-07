One Click Contractor Expands Suite of Contractor Sales Tools with Launch of HomeVest Finance

New lending solution provides immediate, in-platform access to flexible home improvement financing options through approved contractors.

CARMEL, Ind., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Click Contractor, a full-service sales enablement platform for home improvement contractors, is announcing the launch of HomeVest Finance, a new product integration that offers non-mortgage financing designed to help homeowners achieve their dream homes.

HomeVest Finance utilizes a multi-lender point of sale financing platform within One Click's sales solution to provide financing tailored to meet contractors and customer's needs.

Thoughtfully optimized for the home improvement industry, HomeVest's end-to-end solution uses cutting-edge technology to simplify the financing process all within the One Click platform with a single universal application, a soft credit pull for consumers to review actual offers, easy to use contractor portal, and seamless disbursement of funds. Combining innovative technology with robust, full credit spectrum financing options creates a best-in-class solution for contractors to digitize their sales process and grow their business.

"Today's high demand for housing and low inventory has created an increase in home improvement projects and homeowners looking for alternative ways to pay for them. The ability for a contractor to offer finance options as an integral part of a bid for a home renovation is a huge win for contractors and homeowners alike. It will be easier than ever to secure quick affordable financing approvals and close deals. This offers One Click's contractors a compelling competitive advantage compared to all other platforms in our space." said Ryan Lococo, CEO One Click Contractor.

HomeVest Finance is an industry-leading home improvement lending platform offered to homeowners through approved contractors. Contractors will access HomeVest Finance using One Click Contractors sales platform design to make estimating, financing and signing contracts easier.

One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry's leading solution to streamline and automate the sales closing process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click's sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry's best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate & manage sales processes, finances, and more.

