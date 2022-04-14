One Click Contractor Teams Up with FinMkt to Help Home Improvement Contractors Grow Their Business

CARMEL, Ind., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Click Contractor; a full-service sales enablement platform for home improvement contractors, is announcing a new collaborative relationship with a new strategic partner, FinMkt.

This multi-year partnership integrates FinMkt's award-winning multi-lender point of sale financing platform into the One Click sales solution by expanding the current capabilities to include financing tailored to meet contractors' needs. Thoughtfully optimized for the home improvement industry, FinMkt's end-to-end solution uses cutting-edge technology to simplify the financing process with a single universal application, a soft credit pull for consumers to review offers, easy to use contractor portal, and seamless disbursement of funds. Combining innovative technology with robust, full credit spectrum financing options creates a best-in-class solution for contractors to digitize their sales process and grow their business.

"Today's high demand for housing and low inventory has created an increase in home improvement projects and homeowners looking for alternative ways to pay for them. The ability for a contractor to offer finance options as an integral part of a bid for a home renovation is a huge win for contractors and homeowners alike. It will be easier than ever to secure quick affordable financing approvals and close deals. This offers One Click's contractors a compelling competitive advantage compared to all other platforms in our space." said Ryan Lococo, CEO One Click Contractor.

FinMkt CEO and Founder, Luan Cox, "We are thrilled to be partnering with One Click Contractor who shares our passion for innovation. Our partnership will bring full credit spectrum financing solutions and powerful technology most often leveraged by large home improvement companies to smaller contractors and their customers."

About One Click Contractor,

One Click Contractor is the remodeling industry's leading solution to streamline and automate the sales closing process. It enables contractors to reduce disorganization, drive consistency in their proposals, grow their businesses and increase average ticket price. One Click's sales platform integrates with many of the remodeling industry's best applications to create a truly end-to-end sales solution. Designed for home improvement businesses of all sizes, it is a residential construction estimating solution that helps measure, estimate and manage sales processes, finances, and more.

To learn more about One Click Contractor, please visit www.OneClickContractor.com, reach us by email at [email protected] or visit www.homevestfinance.com.

About FinMkt

FinMkt is revolutionizing buy now pay later (BNPL) and point of sale financing with a fully customizable, multi-lender, full credit spectrum SaaS solution. FinMkt's award-winning, API-driven platform offers both end-to-end and modularized consumer financing and loan origination technology that empowers lenders, merchants and enterprise partners to control their own destiny with a customized solution tailored to their unique brand. FinMkt's proprietary, omni-channel and product agnostic SaaS platform is optimized for home improvement, healthcare and retail.

To learn more about FinMkt please visit FinMkt.com or reach us by email at [email protected].

