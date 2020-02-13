One Concern Formally Expands Into Japan

"Almost two years after first being introduced to the Japanese market by former Ambassador John Roos, Co-Founder of Geodesic Capital, we're excited to be officially expanding our operations into Japan," said Ahmad Wani, CEO and Co-Founder of One Concern. "Our first deployment in Kumamoto City with our partner, SOMPO Japan, has demonstrated to 1C and our shareholders the market potential of Japan for our technology. At the same time, we've assembled a world-class team of business leaders, led by Akimoto-san, and advisers who will be instrumental to our success going forward."

As previously announced, Hitoshi Akimoto joined One Concern as Japan Country Manager in August. Akimoto will serve as Director and Country Representative for One Concern Japan. In addition to Akimoto, One Concern CEO Ahmad Wani and One Concern Chief Marketing Officer Joe Paluska will serve as Directors for One Concern Japan. Recently appointed CFO, William Atkins, will be named the Statutory Auditor for One Concern Japan.

CMO Joe Paluska and CFO William Atkins both have deep experience in Japan. Over the past two years, Paluska has led One Concern's market development efforts in Japan, forging trusted relationships with strategic partners and paving the way for One Concern to enter the market. Equally, Atkins brings to the table hands-on experience in Japan, having served as Deputy Head of Investment Banking for Morgan Stanley earlier in his career.

"Today's news is a significant milestone in our engagement with the country and reinforces how we're approaching the market with existing strategic partners, including SOMPO, and soon other leading Japanese companies," Wani remarked.

One Concern is a Resilience-as-a-Service solution that brings disaster science together with machine learning for better decision making. With operations in the US and Japan, the company quantifies resilience from catastrophic perils, empowering leaders to measure, mitigate, and monetize risk so disasters aren't so disastrous. For more information: https://www.oneconcern.com/

