Over 89% of Condom Users State They Experience More Pleasure During Sex When Using a Custom-Fit Condom Compared to a Standard Size Condom

BOSTON, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that many people struggle with condoms, often frustrated that standard condoms don't fit right and make sex less pleasurable. However, according to new research, those that wear a custom fit condom say it enhances their sexual experience. In honor of the Measure a Penis Day holiday, celebrated on Feb. 1 to kick off National Condom Month, ONE® Condoms surveyed condom wearers to shed more light on the impacts of proper condom fit.

ONE® Condoms Bridges the Gap Between Safe and Pleasurable Sex on Measure a Penis Day

According to the research findings, 96% of condom users surveyed reported at least one condom fit challenge with standard condoms. These include condoms being too loose, tight, long or short – resulting in condom slippage, squeezing and bunching, a painful red ring around their penis after sex or erection loss due to the condom being too tight. Seventy-four of respondents agreed or strongly agreed that they can't use regular condoms because they don't fit right. If a standard condom is simply so loose in girth that it causes slippage, or so tight that the person can't keep an erection – it's time to find a condom that fits properly.

To solve these challenges, the MyONE® Custom Fit® line by ONE® offers 10 lengths and 9 girths for a total of 52 custom fit condom sizes. These include sizes snugger and larger than any other brand. In fact, 80% of those surveyed who had tried MyONE® said that finding a condom that fits correctly means they are more likely to use condoms.

Of those survey respondents that had measured and found their MyONE® FitCode (n=705), 93% said they experienced more comfort and 89% stated they experienced more pleasure when using custom fit condoms compared to a standard condom. Eighty-one percent also said that custom fit condoms increase confidence.

"I feel double the pleasure with a condom that fits, it almost feels like skin on skin," said one of the survey respondents. "A standard size condom always makes its presence known. The sensation is not dulled for me when it is the correct size, I am able to be longer lasting, though, and it is a fun time because I am able to enjoy everything."

"Using a condom shouldn't feel like a struggle of stuffing or slipping your stiffy. When condoms fit right, they feel better – and people are more likely to use them," said Milla Impola, Director of Marketing and Communications at ONE® Condoms. "Imagine if there was one size for shoes, pants or bras. We'd all be looking for a better-fitting solution that works right and makes us feel confident. With MyONE condoms, people can experience the magic of a properly fitting condom."

HOW TO MEASURE

As purveyors of perfect fit, MyONE® provides 52 custom fit sizes and easy ways for people to find their perfect condom length and girth. A MyONE FitCode (aka size code) is a combination of a Girth Number (ex. 53) and a Length Letter (ex. H) to get your FitCode (ex. 53H).

People can find their FitCode by using the MyONE FitKit® measuring tool that has the Girth Number and Length Letter directly on it. People can also use a measuring tape (or a piece of paper and a ruler) to measure the length and girth of their penis and enter the numbers in the calculator on their website . They can then order a sample kit that includes the size measured plus another close size to test. MyONE®'s Size Specialists help provide condom fit recommendations.

"Measuring your member doesn't have to be awkward or uncomfortable," said Impola. "Measure a Penis Day was created specifically to help spread awareness of the discomfort many condom wearers face, and to encourage open conversations with your sexual partner about your needs. Sex is meant to be about pleasure and having fun, and we are offering people the best tools to be able to do just that. It's a day to measure a penis on your body or in your life – and kiss those condom fit issues goodbye!"

MORE CUSTOMER COMMENTS

"Yes, it's accurate to say that both my partner and I experience more pleasure during sex with a condom that fits, compared to a standard size condom." – Anonymous.

"My sex life has improved since I started using custom fit condoms. I have a smaller than average penis, so traditional condoms were always too loose and too long for me. Now I no longer have to worry about my condom slipping off during sex, which means I can focus more on the pleasure and the experience. Now that I use a custom-fit condom, my condom looks like it fits appropriately rather than looking baggy. This helps my confidence since a normal condom looks baggy and loose on my penis. I can wear these condoms and not feel self-conscious."- M. Scarbro.

"I have decreased anxiety about condoms breaking when putting on or during intercourse. More confidence in that the condom will go on properly and stay secure." – Anonymous

"Night and day. Constantly having to worry about the condom slipping off vs the correct size and just being [able] to enjoy my partner for the entire session without killing the mood checking the condom." – Anonymous

ONE® Condoms conducted this survey from Jan. 12- 21, 2025 and received 1,010 responses. 705 respondents out of 1,010 had measured and found their MyONE® Custom Fit® FitCode (size code). The respondents' ages ranged from 18 to 65 or older, and were based in the U.S.

To learn more about ONE Condoms and to purchase, visit https://onecondoms.com/measureday

About ONE Condoms

Established in 2004, ONE® Condoms is dedicated to promoting sexual health education, sustainability, and creativity. Known for award-winning, premium condoms and lubricants, ONE® brings a unique perspective to sexual health by combining sustainable product design, manufacturing innovation and community engagement. To advance its mission of increasing access to sexual health tools, ONE® has donated over one million products, driven wide scale public health campaigns and hosted hundreds of community events, including the world's first condom fashion shows. ONE®'s disruptive technologies have redefined the condom industry with groundbreaking features, like Sensatex® Softer Latex, MicroRoll® Comfort Base, TotalGlide® Full Lubrication, 52 condom sizes under its MyONE® Custom Fit® brand, and the development of Next Generation Condoms®, including ONE® Flex®. ONE® is recognized for its signature round wrappers and sustainable packaging tubes made with 100% recycled paper. All ONE® Condoms are vegan-friendly and non-GMO. ONE® is the only condom brand FDA-cleared for both anal and vaginal use.

ONE® products are available at onecondoms.com and retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens. For those seeking the perfect fit, MyONE® Custom Fit® condoms can be purchased at onecondoms.com/myone with select sizes available at CVS.

