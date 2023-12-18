One Day Online Course: A Different Approach to Successful Clinical Research Projects - Unlock Success in Clinical Research with Innovative Project Strategies

News provided by

Research and Markets

18 Dec, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Research - A Different Approach to Successful Project Delivery Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course offers invaluable techniques to enhance the success of your clinical research project.

In the ever-evolving landscape of project management, this workshop encourages a fresh perspective on clinical research projects. While concepts like System Thinking, the Theory of Constraints, and Agile Project Management aren't entirely new, they are often underutilized in the highly regulated realm of clinical research. Additionally, emerging techniques such as Relational Risk and Complexity are at the forefront of contemporary research.

System Thinking, for instance, involves taking a holistic approach to your project, aiding in stakeholder identification and recognizing potential threats and opportunities. This course explores methods to evaluate your project's complexity and strategies for its effective management.

While Agile project management is widely embraced in various industries, adapting its principles to the stringent regulatory environment of clinical research is a key consideration.

While traditional Risk Management is familiar to most, this course delves into complementary techniques such as the Theory of Constraint and Relational Risk. Recognizing that projects encompass both technical and social systems, this course addresses the uncertainties inherent in the social aspect, with a particular focus on the CURED Framework for managing this uncertainty effectively.

Benefits of Attending

  • Learn about System Thinking, which will help you identify stakeholders and risks
  • Know how to be agile in the regulated environment of clinical research
  • Understand the different types of complexity in your projects and how to reduce their impact
  • Go beyond traditional Risk Analysis and understand the importance of Relational Risk
  • Use the CURED Framework to deal with real examples of Relational Risk

Who Should Register:

This course is aimed at anybody who is involved in clinical research.

 It is applicable to Pharma, CROs and Investigator sites.

  • VP of Project Management
  • Senior Directors
  • All levels of Project Managers
  • All levels of CRAs
  • All levels of CTA
  • Procurement and outsourcing personnel
  • Project Finance professionals

Agenda:

System Thinking

  • A holistic view of your project
    • Stakeholders Identification
    • Stakeholder engagement
    • Risk identification

Adopting an Agile Approach to Clinical Research

  • Focus on what is important
  • Effective communication
  • Emphasis on deliverables
  • Acceptance of change

Project Complexity

  • The three major types of complexity
  • A technique for assessing complexity
  • Ways to reduce its impact

A Brief Reminder of Traditional Risk Analysis and Management

  • Risk identification
  • Risk assessment
  • Risk management
  • Risk registers
  • The complementary approach of the Theory of Constraints

Relational Risk

  • Definition and review of the academic research
  • Understanding behaviours
  • Techniques for dealing with relational risk (The CURED Framework)

Interactive Session

  • Using the CURED Framework to deal with relational risk

Q & A and key take away messages

Speaker

Roger Joby
Director
to1to1 Project Management Consultancy

Roger Joby: Director 1to1to1 Project Management Consultancy and Visiting Research Fellow Liverpool JM University

An international pharmaceutical project management consultant and educator with over 40 years' experience, principally for Clinical Research Organisations in both clinical operations and bids, and contract departments.

Roger is a Board member of the Institute of Clinical Research and is a visiting Research Fellow at Liverpool JM University. He is involved in academic research and has published papers and written articles on the application of Earned Value Management in Clinical Research with colleagues at Liverpool JM University. Roger specialises in customising project management tools like EVM, Risk Analysis, etc to suit client-specific needs in the highly uncertain world of drug development.

Roger has worked as an independent consultant since the year 2000, but prior to this he worked in both sponsor and supplier companies in clinical research latterly in senior management positions.

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/604nsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

$4.6 Billion Steam Trap Market - Global Forecast to 2028

$4.6 Billion Steam Trap Market - Global Forecast to 2028

The "Global Steam Trap Market by Mechanical (Ball Float, Inverted Bucket), Thermodynamic, Thermostatic (Balanced Pressure, Bimetallic), Application...
Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033 - Expanding Applications of Precision Medicine and Rising Demand for Targeted Therapy

Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033 - Expanding Applications of Precision Medicine and Rising Demand for Targeted Therapy

The "Precision Medicine Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Overall world revenue for the Precision...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.