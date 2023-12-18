One Day Online Course: A Different Approach to Successful Clinical Research Projects - Unlock Success in Clinical Research with Innovative Project Strategies

DUBLIN, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Clinical Research - A Different Approach to Successful Project Delivery Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course offers invaluable techniques to enhance the success of your clinical research project.

In the ever-evolving landscape of project management, this workshop encourages a fresh perspective on clinical research projects. While concepts like System Thinking, the Theory of Constraints, and Agile Project Management aren't entirely new, they are often underutilized in the highly regulated realm of clinical research. Additionally, emerging techniques such as Relational Risk and Complexity are at the forefront of contemporary research.

System Thinking, for instance, involves taking a holistic approach to your project, aiding in stakeholder identification and recognizing potential threats and opportunities. This course explores methods to evaluate your project's complexity and strategies for its effective management.

While Agile project management is widely embraced in various industries, adapting its principles to the stringent regulatory environment of clinical research is a key consideration.

While traditional Risk Management is familiar to most, this course delves into complementary techniques such as the Theory of Constraint and Relational Risk. Recognizing that projects encompass both technical and social systems, this course addresses the uncertainties inherent in the social aspect, with a particular focus on the CURED Framework for managing this uncertainty effectively.

Benefits of Attending

Learn about System Thinking, which will help you identify stakeholders and risks

Know how to be agile in the regulated environment of clinical research

Understand the different types of complexity in your projects and how to reduce their impact

Go beyond traditional Risk Analysis and understand the importance of Relational Risk

Use the CURED Framework to deal with real examples of Relational Risk

Who Should Register:

This course is aimed at anybody who is involved in clinical research.

It is applicable to Pharma, CROs and Investigator sites.

VP of Project Management

Senior Directors

All levels of Project Managers

All levels of CRAs

All levels of CTA

Procurement and outsourcing personnel

Project Finance professionals

Agenda:

System Thinking

A holistic view of your project Stakeholders Identification Stakeholder engagement Risk identification



Adopting an Agile Approach to Clinical Research

Focus on what is important

Effective communication

Emphasis on deliverables

Acceptance of change

Project Complexity

The three major types of complexity

A technique for assessing complexity

Ways to reduce its impact

A Brief Reminder of Traditional Risk Analysis and Management

Risk identification

Risk assessment

Risk management

Risk registers

The complementary approach of the Theory of Constraints

Relational Risk

Definition and review of the academic research

Understanding behaviours

Techniques for dealing with relational risk (The CURED Framework)

Interactive Session

Using the CURED Framework to deal with relational risk

Q & A and key take away messages

Speaker

Roger Joby

Director

to1to1 Project Management Consultancy

Roger Joby: Director 1to1to1 Project Management Consultancy and Visiting Research Fellow Liverpool JM University

An international pharmaceutical project management consultant and educator with over 40 years' experience, principally for Clinical Research Organisations in both clinical operations and bids, and contract departments.

Roger is a Board member of the Institute of Clinical Research and is a visiting Research Fellow at Liverpool JM University. He is involved in academic research and has published papers and written articles on the application of Earned Value Management in Clinical Research with colleagues at Liverpool JM University. Roger specialises in customising project management tools like EVM, Risk Analysis, etc to suit client-specific needs in the highly uncertain world of drug development.

Roger has worked as an independent consultant since the year 2000, but prior to this he worked in both sponsor and supplier companies in clinical research latterly in senior management positions.

